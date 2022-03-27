Cape May questions keeping old railroad tracks

CAPE MAY — With plans for renovations at the city’s welcome center, including an expansion of the available parking spaces, members of City Council said at a recent meeting that it’s time for railroad tracks leading to the site to go.

That decision will not be up to the city. The tracks belong to NJ Transit, which leases them to Cape May Seashore Lines. A tour company in turn sublets the tracks, with plans to return this summer offering rides on rail bikes that use the tracks.

“I think it’s ludicrous that we have these tracks there anymore,” city Manager Mike Voll said.

The discussion came up as city engineer Vince Orlando updated council members on several projects, including plans for the area around the welcome center on Lafayette Street. He said the city, the state Department of Transportation and NJ Transit have been in talks about what can happen at the site.

The state agencies say the tracks must remain, Orlando reported.

“They were emphatic that the tracks remain intact,” he said.

A spokesperson from NJ Transit did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

At one point, Orlando said, state officials discussed the possibility of installing a railroad crossing, complete with lights and a gate, which he said would cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Last summer, the tracks were used for four-wheel rail carts that could be peddled by passengers. That business, Revolution Rail Co., plans to be back for 2022. But city officials say there is no need for an expensive railroad crossing.

The tracks were once vital to Cape May’s success as a resort, with regular service to Philadelphia and stops in most shore towns bringing thousands of visitors before the existence of the Garden State Parkway.

But regular rail passenger service ended in the early 1980s. There have been attempts to reinvigorate rail travel, with Cape May Seashore Lines at times running a tourist line from the rail station at Historic Cold Spring Village in Lower Township to downtown Cape May. But damage to the track over the course of years ended those runs.

Now, Voll said at the meeting, the swing bridge that used to carry the railroad cars over the Cape May Canal is inoperable. He believes it will never be repaired. He was critical of NJ Transit.

“They don’t want to come out of Trenton and see what we really have there,” Voll said.

“We believe the trains are never really coming back,” said Council member Shaine P. Meier.

He suggested the rails may be unsafe. Council member Lorraine Baldwin said she had walked the tracks and alleged there are areas where the tracks have been undermined by erosion.

The tracks run along the marsh, over a creek and into West Cape May, past farms and woods to the Cape May Canal a little under two miles away.

Revolution Rail, based in North Creek, New York, rents the vehicles, which participants peddle toward the canal as part of a guided out-and-back tour with a stop at the Garrett Family Preserve along the route. The company leases the rails from Cape May Seashore Lines, which holds the rights to their use.

Cape May Seashore Lines owner Tony Macrie did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Officials with Revolution Rail say safety is a top concern for the company.

“I'm really happy that they are concerned about the safety of the tracks,” said Edward LaScala, a principal and director of operations for Revolution Rail, in an interview after the meeting. "The council needs to be aware, we don't just send out passengers on these lines. We have trained guides that go with them. We take safety incredibly seriously, and I'm so sorry that council doesn't understand that."

He said Macrie is a federally certified rail inspector and regularly checks the tracks.

"Tony would never let anything happen on those tracks that wasn't completely safe," LaScala said. Last year, the first year for the operation, the company took 75,000 riders on the tour, he said, without any incidents. The tours are expected to start again next weekend, he said. The company is waiting for final documentation from NJ transit. He added that crews from the company have removed trash and debris from the marsh near the tracks.

“You know what’s best for these tracks? A walking trail,” Meier said at the meeting.

Council member Stacy Sheehan pointed out at the meeting that the city did approve a mercantile license for the business last year.

Last October, city attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz reported to council about a settlement agreement for the use of the land around the Welcome Center, which was once the city’s train station.

He said both the rail line and the city had agreements for the use of the land around the center. At the recent meeting, he seemed to express frustration that two leases were approved for overlapping property.

The agreement approved last year will give the city 23 more parking spaces at the property, which is close to the Washington Street Mall.

The Chamber of Commerce operates the Welcome Center, and the building also serves as the city’s bus terminal. The city has a long-term contract for the use of the transportation center, which is set to be renegotiated in 2025.

Mayor Zack Mullock said it is time for improvements to the property.

“If you arrived there, you would not recognize that you are in Cape May and that’s our Welcome Center. It’s at the center of town. We want to clean it up,” Mullock said. “We made that clear.”

Orlando told council the recent talks with NJ Transit were a little rocky at first.

“It went well, after a little bit of tugging back and forth,” he said. “Once the DOT signs off, we’ll present the revised plan to City Council.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

