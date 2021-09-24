 Skip to main content
Cape May, police union reach agreement on new contract
Cape May, police union reach agreement on new contract

Cape May County news

CAPE MAY — An agreement has been reached between the city and its police union, officials said Friday.

Officers will operate under a new contract beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and expiring Dec. 31, 2025. 

"Our police officers are second to none," Mayor Zack Mullock said in a statement. "I witness on a daily basis their service and protection of our community. Chief Dekon Fashaw and the entire department should be commended, especially for their community outreach efforts.”

The contract was settled before the current agreement expired.

“It was good to work with the city toward mutual goals and get a contract done that is good for both parties," Police Benevolent Association Local 59 Rep Officer Derrick Murphy said. "It is great to have the contract settled before the end of the year and know that our officers will not be working under an expired contract.”

In other news, the city was awarded $225,000 in state neighborhood preservation funding to assist with projects including the Harriet Tubman Museum and restoration of the Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church and the Franklin Street School.

The city also received a nearly $177,000 Shuttered Venue Operators Grant to cover losses at Convention Hall borne by the venue being closed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a $29,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant intended to help fund a feasibility study for improvements to the city's water system.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

