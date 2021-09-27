Cape May police nonemergency line affected by internet attack

A denial of service attack has caused problems with the Cape May Police Department's nonemergency phone line.

The phone line, 609-884-9500, is not working properly due to the internet attack on the company that provides the department's telephone services, according to a release.

"We are one of hundreds, if not thousands, of customers that are being affected on the East Coast. Our provider is working to correct the issue, however we expect to have these service problems into (Tuesday)," the release says.

The 911 line has not been affected, the release says. If someone needs general assistance, the department asks people to call 609-675-1495 to reach a communications operator.

