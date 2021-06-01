Cape May police begin body cam use Tuesday

CAPE MAY — Cape police on Tuesday announced the department's implementation of body-worn cameras on patrol.
The announcement marked the beginning of New Jersey's statewide body camera mandate. As part of this mandate, officers of the Cape May Police Department will be equipped with the Axon Body 3 Wearable Body Camera, which has DVR functionality to collect video and audio evidence.
"Although it does not capture everything the officer sees, it will be beneficial for court and document a clearer picture of what happened during an incident," the release said. "The use of the cameras increase transparency within our community and provides an opportunity to capture the good work the police officers do daily."
For questions about the Cape May Police Department Body Worn Camera Program, contact Lt. Joseph Walker at 609-884-9500.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
