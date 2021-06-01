 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May police begin body cam use Tuesday
0 comments

Cape May police begin body cam use Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May Police
Cape May Police

CAPE MAY — Cape police on Tuesday announced the department's implementation of body-worn cameras on patrol.

The announcement marked the beginning of New Jersey's statewide body camera mandate. As part of this mandate, officers of the Cape May Police Department will be equipped with the Axon Body 3 Wearable Body Camera, which has DVR functionality to collect video and audio evidence.

"Although it does not capture everything the officer sees, it will be beneficial for court and document a clearer picture of what happened during an incident," the release said. "The use of the cameras increase transparency within our community and provides an opportunity to capture the good work the police officers do daily."

For questions about the Cape May Police Department Body Worn Camera Program, contact Lt. Joseph Walker at 609-884-9500.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No Harvey flood aid for Houston area sparks anger

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News