Cape May Point retreat house to permanently close

The Saint Mary by-the-Sea Retreat House in Cape May Point will permanently close, the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Chestnut Hill announced Friday.

Owned and operated by the Sisters of St. Joseph since 1909, the retreat house had canceled its programming in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thousands have been part of this holy history, and Saint Mary’s has been blessed by the generosity and love of staff, volunteers, and retreatants,” read the statement by the Sisters of Saint Joseph. “The Sisters of Saint Joseph, our Associates in Mission, sisters of other congregations, clergy and our lay brothers and sisters have encountered God in this sacred place and have also been a prayerful presence to the Cape May Point community.”

The Sisters also said their desire is to “return this land to nature rather than use it for further development.” A ceremony will be held for the closing at a later date.

