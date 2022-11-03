Cape May plans free holiday events

CAPE MAY — With the holidays right around the corner, the city has several free events scheduled starting early next month.
The city will host its annual tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in Rotary Park on Lafayette Street.
On Dec. 3 and 4, the annual Crafts at Christmas Arts and Crafts Show will be held at Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. The event will feature holiday decorations from local and regional artists and crafters.
A free Holiday Concert and Reception will happen Dec. 10 at Convention Hall. New York-based trio America's Sweethearts will perform holiday classics like "Let It Snow" and "Christmas Land" with a live band.
The City of Cape May will host a variety of free, public events this holiday season.
