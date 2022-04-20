Cape May passes budget, told to spend more

CAPE MAY — It’s not the message local elected officials expect from taxpayer groups, but Dennis Crowley of the Taxpayers Association of Cape May had a suggestion for City Council on Tuesday: Spend more money.

He said the city should be willing to spend more to ensure the quality of life for residents, including additional spending on enforcement of local ordinances, suggesting an increase of $100,000 this year.

City revenue is up, both because of increased property values and because of other revenue, including $1.4 million from a tax on hotel rooms and $1.7 million from parking meters. Cape May has a separate budget for beach tag fees, which are expected to bring in $2.6 million in 2022.

“We think it’s time to actually spend some of that money. That may come as a shock to some folks, because taxpayers’ associations don’t often come to microphones and say please spend more money,” Crowley said.

The comments came at a public hearing on the city’s $22 million budget, a required step before the final vote.

Council unanimously approved the budget, which did not increase the tax rate compared to last year.

The budget includes a local purpose tax rate of 36.3 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owner of a property assessed at $500,000 would owe $1,815 in city taxes, in addition to school and county taxes.

According to city finance officials, the city is in good shape going into summer, with an anticipated surplus of $3.4 million. The city expects a solid summer this year, a projection echoed in beach towns along the coast.

At the meeting Tuesday, Crowley praised the city’s work on finding additional revenue sources.

“We’ve looked at this budget, and it’s an extremely effective, competent and carefully done budget,” he said. “We congratulate the city on it. It hangs together nicely and it shows careful fiscal management and a conservative approach to our resources.”

Council members seemed willing to increase spending but did not amend the budget for the final vote.

Additional spending could be accommodated by budget transfers later in the year.

While Crowley was not specific about what rules and ordinances required additional enforcement, Council member Stacy Sheehan mentioned code enforcement, suggesting the city consider having an enforcement official work weekends.

In Cape May, code enforcement falls under the Police Department. Officers also enforce other quality-of-life issues, such as noise complaints.

“Dennis, if you want to spend more money, I’ll spend it,” police Chief Dekon Fashaw said at the meeting. “Obviously responsibly.”

“We put all these new ordinances in place, and what good are they if we’re not going to enforce them?” said Sheehan. That includes restaurant seating and other issues.

City Manager Mike Voll said code enforcement did work weekends last year. He promised to work with Fashaw on areas of improvement.

“We stay on top of it to give the quality of life that people are accustomed to in this community," Voll said. “I think at this time, we’re providing a good, clean and safe community. We’ll continue to work on it.”

Mayor Zack Mullock said the budget already included funds to hire two new police officers.

At the same meeting, Voll said the city tries to work with property owners, rather than immediately issuing summonses.

“I think it also takes manpower, though,” Sheehan said.

Ideas under consideration included hiring additional staff, either part time or full time, or increasing overtime for current employees. Mullock suggested more discussion with Voll, with a report to council at a future meeting.

“We want to spend a significant enough amount of money so that you can hire people and create a real enforcement capacity within the city government,” Crowley said.

