Cape May OKs 50-foot limit on outside drinking

CAPE MAY — City Council on Tuesday amended rules for the public consumption of alcohol, limiting it to within 50 feet of a business with a liquor license.

Last year, Cape May agreed to allow people to drink in public places as an emergency measure aimed at helping businesses while strict limitations were imposed related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, visitors could stroll the Washington Street Mall with a cup of beer or legally sip a glass of wine on the Promenade.

The move proved controversial, with some residents arguing it gave the town a party atmosphere, comparing it to Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The city has wrestled with balancing business interests with concerns from residents. Mayor Zack Mullock described the resolution as a compromise. He said everyone on council cares about businesses even as it tightens the rules on public consumption.

“The resolution that’s on the agenda this evening is the loosest restrictions in the state. That’s a fact. There is not another town that allows this amount of drinking,” Mullock said. “We’re trying to help. That’s what we’re trying to do. Any indication that members don’t care about businesses because they don’t support drinking all over town, that’s inaccurate.”

AtlantiCare planning medical office in Middle Township MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — An application has been filed for a Coastal Area Facility Review Act permi…