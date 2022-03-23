 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May officials take a moment for art, name official poet laureate

CAPE MAY — Before taking on a $22 million budget or a $5 million bond ordinance at its most recent meeting, City Council took some time for art.

Council approved Sylvia Kuhner Baer as the Cape May Poet Laureate for 2022. The vote came at the start of a meeting that stretched on for close to four hours. She presented a poem about Cape May written for the occasion, called “Our Cape May.”

“We breathe the scent of water — the air is full of its possibilities,” the poem begins.

Baer, who teaches English at Rowan University and earned her doctorate in English from the University of Maryland, created the “Poet-tree” with her husband, John, at their home on Michigan Avenue. The tree is draped in poems by Robert Frost, Mary Oliver and others, as well as Baer’s own work, which passersby can read or take with them.

Mayor Zack Mullock said he believed Baer was the city’s first official poet but was later told someone else had a similar role many years ago. Baer believes there was a self-declared official poet years ago, but this is the first time there has been a formal vote by the governing body to bestow the title.

“I’m resolution 94-03-2022. So it’s an official thing,” she said after the meeting.

Over the year, she will read poems at city events, either hers or possibly those of other poets, and will at times write poems for the city. She expects she will define the role over the course of the year.

“It’s such an honor,” Baer told council members. “And it’s so important to recognize and celebrate artists of all types, because they really do help us raise ourselves above our everyday, necessary lives. It reminds us of greater things.”

She said she will try to provide that as the official poet.

The position does not include a stipend.

“I am making what poets make: It doesn’t pay anything,” Baer said.

Baer, 72, said city officials approached her about the idea and she embraced the concept.

“The idea that folks that have so much to deal with and worry about with the process of governing a town, that they thought it was important enough to come up with a way to celebrate art, I think, is phenomenal,” she said.

In introducing the resolution, Mullock said the city has many talented writers and artists. He said some members of council wanted to recognize them. He called the decision a special moment in the history of Cape May.

Baer’s father, Fred Kuhner, helped found the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and worked to preserve the Emlen Physick Estate. She said he served as the first president of MAC. He also worked on Cape May’s cultural and economic resurgence in the 1970s.

In the 1980s, he began building Park Center in West Cape May, a self-storage company. There is also retail space, with several shops and restaurants. Baer and her husband, John, inherited the property.

In 2018, Baer created West Cape May Arts Space as a venue for artists to display their work. This summer, she plans to host a series of events there that will combine writing with visual arts.

In a series of workshops, a single artist’s work will be displayed and writers will produce pieces inspired by that work. She used the Greek term “ekphrasis,” in which writing delves into a work of visual art, possibly narrating the image or exploring it further. A famous example is John Keats’ “Ode on a Grecian Urn.”

Those events are planned to start in June, she said.

“The whole idea of poetry is to find what brings us together, what commonalities we have and also to find something that transcends ourselves and our daily lives,” she said. “It’s about finding something that is beyond us and living in that space for a bit.

“It’s also fun.”

Our Cape May

We breathe the scent of water —

The air is full of its possibilities —

So it has been for eons

So it will be for eons more

Millions of feet have walked our land

Where trees have complicated roots —

tangles of nourishment grown deep

underground holding the earth we stand on

The lapping of ocean waves defines our days —

Reflects the sky’s mood also:

The sun’s risings — its settings — the stars —

Blankets them all gently in its time.

In this rhythm, this place

On a bit of land jutting out to the ocean

We live life, a precarious existence but sturdy,

Supported by the welcoming earth —

And we recognize the absolute wonder

That has brought us to here and to now —

And to the delight, as we look out to the sea

To the sky, to the nature that surrounds us

To the buildings that house our worship, merriment,

Helpers, culture, art, learning, healing,

Nourishment, transactions, and rest —

The homes and cottages where we build lives —

And to each others’ faces, and destinies —

We know that we are tied together by bonds of history,

Purpose, appreciation, fellowship

A celebration of the human family —

This place that firmly holds our lives — our hopes —

Also holds the promise that our time here

Will create a gentle ever-widening circle of community

To take us safely and humbly into the future

Where others will gladly breathe the scent of water

The air full of its possibilities —

As it has been for eons

As it will be for eons more.

— Sylvia Kuhner Baer

