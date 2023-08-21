CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Union members and employees of the Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center plan to argue against a move to seek a new operator for the facility.

Members of AFSCME New Jersey plan to rally at the Tuesday meeting of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, starting 3 p.m. at 4 Moore Road.

"We think the whole process is flawed," AFSCME NJ Executive Director Steve Tully said Monday. The union represents about 500 county workers, he said, including many of those at Crest Haven.

He said the workers will address county government with concerns about the timing and impact of bringing in another organization to operate the nursing home.

The county this month asked for proposals for a contractor to operate Crest Haven, with a Sept. 13 deadline for potential operators to make their case. The county could appoint a new operator this fall, and potentially be out of the nursing home business by the end of the year.

County officials say the residents of the facility will receive the same care they do now, and that they have sought a commitment that a new company would hire the staff who do not remain county employees.

Union members say the plan is privatization, and that it would be a mistake.

“This would be devastating to the facility, employees, residents and families of those residents,” reads a statement from the New Jersey organization of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, a union representing 20,000 people statewide.

Cape May County seeks operator for Crest Haven nursing facility After two centuries managing residential care facilities, Cape May County may be getting out of the nursing home business, with a request for proposals for a contractor to operate the Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The organization claims there is no financial need to change how the nursing home operates and says the county’s reasons are unclear.

“The only goal of privatization is to make money, which would have catastrophic repercussions on staffing levels and safety precautions for residents and staff,” the union statement continued.

County officials say the 180-bed operation loses money each year, with costs outstripping the money brought in.

“The nursing home has operated at a deficit of several million dollars for many years now, and we continue to experience a rise in operating costs,” said Jeffery Lindsay, the county counsel, in response to questions earlier this month. “Further, the state’s recent push towards the home-health model, federal and state regulations for operating facilities, and the willingness of private facilities to accept an increased number of Medicaid residents have presented significant challenges for the county to operate Crest Haven.”

The county dedicated Crest Haven in 1990.

Tully said the workers will let the county elected officials know they are adamantly against the Crest Haven plan. he said he has not seen any studies on the potential impact of the proposal, and said it would be disruptive to the residents and to the county as a whole.

He also suggested the county's proposed timeline is far too rushed.

"It was dropped on the workers like a bomb," Tully said.