Cape May names new police chief, while council members spar over decision-making process

Fashaw, 45, grew up in Cape May and lives in Lower Township. He started as a summer officer in Cape May in 1995, and worked for a time with the West Cape May Police Department. That department was disbanded in 2002 with the Cape May police taking over the police duties in West Cape May and Cape May Point. He also worked undercover with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, he said.

After returning to Cape May, he was named detective. In a recent interview, he said it was his first evening as detective that Cape May saw its first homicide in decades, the stabbing death of Christopher Loftus in the summer of 2001. Loftus was 19. A summer visitor, Joseph Michael Campon, 17 at the time, was later convicted.

Fashaw described Marino, the current Cape May chief, as a mentor. He also cited Middle Township Chief Christopher Leusner as an example for strengthening police connections with the people they serve.

“I bleed blue, but I realize as a Black man, there is a need to connect to communities,” he said.

Over the summer, Fashaw led the police presence as a Black Lives Matter march made its way down the Cape May Promenade. He said he was proud of the peaceful event, and said it is the department’s responsibility to protect everyone’s rights.