Cape May names new police chief, while council members spar over decision-making process

CAPE MAY — Verbal sparring between the city manager and the incoming mayor overshadowed the announcement of a new police chief, traditionally a moment of celebration.
At the Dec. 15 City Council meeting, City Manager Jerry Inderwies tapped Lt. Dekon Fashaw Sr. to lead the Cape May Police Department when current Chief Anthony Marino retires in February. The meeting was the last of the year and the last one before Councilman Zack Mullock is set to be sworn in as the new mayor in January.
Fashaw is a 25-year law enforcement veteran who is well-known in the community, working with the Police Athletic League and on other initiatives.
Fashaw, a volunteer firefighter in the Town Bank section of Lower Township, is also Cape May’s first Black police chief, but not the first Black police chief in Cape May County. He cited previous chiefs as inspirations, including Chief Mark Riley of West Cape May, Chief Raymond Saunders of Middle Township and Chief Andrew Vaden of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s office.
The timing of the announcement drew fire from Mullock and led to a clash over the role of the administrator in Cape May’s form of government.
At the meeting, which was held remotely, Mullock complained that he was not consulted on the appointment, which will take effect after he becomes mayor.
“Feb. 1 is after Jan. 1, as you all know. There’s a new council coming in,” Mullock said.
Mullock defeated current Mayor Clarence Lear in November. At the same time, Lear ally Patricia Gray Hendricks lost her bid for reelection to challenger Chris Bezaire. Council plans to appoint someone to fill Mullock’s current seat until the next election, setting the stage for a shift in the balance of power on the five-person governing body.
Mullock said he has a good relationship with Fashaw but took issue with how the promotion was decided.
“I think it’s unfair to the council members that were just elected in a landslide election. I think it’s just a continuation of mistakes and lack of leadership,” he said. “I think it’s a major mistake and a major problem for us.”
In a recent interview, Mullock avoided discussing Inderwies’ future as city manager, which in Cape May is the chief executive officer of the city. Any decision would be up to the majority of City Council, Mullock said.
There were hints of a rocky future as the two men traded accusations at the meeting. Inderwies, who was named the city manager in February, said staff decisions are his, including hiring and promotions. Lear pointed out at the meeting that City Council approved an ordinance this year that made clear the manager, not council, decides who will serve as the chief of police and the chief of the fire department.
Inderwies accused Mullock of belittling Fashaw at what should be a major milestone in his career.
“You’re way out of line,” Inderwies said.
“No, you’re out of line, Jerry,” responded Mullock.
“You’re interfering with my administrative duties as a council person and I’m just warning you to stop,” said Inderwies. “I’m telling you right now, this is retaliation against me for doing my job, and you are saying this in a public meeting, so enough is enough, Zack.”
The discussion continued to heat up.
“I made the decision,” Inderwies said. “That’s where it stands. It’s not up for debate, That’s it. It’s done.”
“We’ll see in a couple of weeks,” added Mullock, which Inderwies took as a threat of professional retaliation and a suggestion that his job was on the line.
“If that’s what I wanted to say, I would have said that,” Mullock replied.
Fashaw seemed to take the politicking in stride.
“My children were watching. My mother was watching,” Fashaw said, adding that while his mother understands politics, his children had a harder time with the discussion. Fashaw added that Mullock contacted him afterward, which he said he appreciated.
Fashaw, 45, grew up in Cape May and lives in Lower Township. He started as a summer officer in Cape May in 1995, and worked for a time with the West Cape May Police Department. That department was disbanded in 2002 with the Cape May police taking over the police duties in West Cape May and Cape May Point. He also worked undercover with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, he said.
After returning to Cape May, he was named detective. In a recent interview, he said it was his first evening as detective that Cape May saw its first homicide in decades, the stabbing death of Christopher Loftus in the summer of 2001. Loftus was 19. A summer visitor, Joseph Michael Campon, 17 at the time, was later convicted.
Fashaw described Marino, the current Cape May chief, as a mentor. He also cited Middle Township Chief Christopher Leusner as an example for strengthening police connections with the people they serve.
“I bleed blue, but I realize as a Black man, there is a need to connect to communities,” he said.
Over the summer, Fashaw led the police presence as a Black Lives Matter march made its way down the Cape May Promenade. He said he was proud of the peaceful event, and said it is the department’s responsibility to protect everyone’s rights.
“Everyone has a voice and we have to give it to them,” he said. “We did the same thing for the Trump supporters who came to town. We weren’t the most popular people that day.”
Some residents felt the police seemed to be supporting the parade for President Donald Trump. At the time, Marino responded that officers only sought to ensure safety.
Fashaw said his priority as chief will be to move the police department forward. He praised the other officers in the department.
His salary will have to be negotiated, Inderwies said. It will be higher than anyone else’s in the department, he said. Cape May’s single police captain makes about $130,000 a year, according to Inderwies.
Inderwies said Fashaw will need time to adjust to the new role and receive guidance from Marino before his retirement, citing that as a reason for announcing the decision before the holidays. Inderwies also said that if the manager were to consult with City Council members on promotions, that would erode the delineation of powers between the governing body and the manager.
