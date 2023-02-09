CAPE MAY – City Council on Tuesday named Kevin R. Hanie as temporary chief financial officer after an extensive search.

Former CFO Neil Young left Cape May for Middle Township at the end of 2022, after nine years with the city.

Cape May City Council held several closed-door meetings recently to interview potential candidates for the top job in the city’s financial department.

Before the vote, Mayor Zack Mullock described Hanie as “wonderful to speak with,” saying the new employee is interested in basket weaving, running and trivia.

“At a younger age you’ve gotten a lot of things already accomplished,” Mullock said to Hanie, who attended the meeting. “We’re really happy to have you here, Kevin.”

City Council member Michael Yeager said he was looking forward to working with Haine.

The appointment runs until Dec. 31. In the meantime, he is to pursue state certification as a municipal finance officer, according to the approve resolution.

Hanie’s salary as temporary CFO will be $110,000, according to the approved resolution. Among one of his first tasks will be to prepare a municipal budget for 2023. Council members indicated that staff were already at work on the spending plan.

Under state law, every municipality is required to have a chief financial officer.

Hanie is a certified public accountant. As CFO, he will answer to city manager Michael Voll.