CAPE MAY — The city recently recognized Brenda Baggert from the Department of Public Works as the May 2023 Employee of the Month.
Baggert has worked for Cape May since 2011, when she began as a seasonal employee before becoming full time in 2020.
The committee tasked with choosing the employee of the month says they chose Baggert for her strong work ethic, positive attitude and going above and beyond her cleaning responsibilities.
The Employee of the Month program was launched by Manager Mike Voll to recognize employees for individual achievement, contribution and performance in their jobs, exhibiting a positive and supportive attitude, and making contributions that go above and beyond the usual expectations of their employment.
Peers can nominate each other.
