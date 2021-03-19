Cape May named second top travel destination in U.S. in Airbnb poll

Selena Vazquez For The Press
CAPE MAY— Cape May was named the second top travel destination in the United States for this upcoming spring and summer seasons, according to a press release by Airbnb published Wednesday.
Search data from the Airbnb website was used to name Cape May, Southern Maine, Round Top, Texas, and other places in the U.S. as top travel destinations, as the nation prepares for warmer weather and an anticipated travel rebound.
