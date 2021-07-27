Cape May mourns Robert Boyd, former chief of police and longtime city resident

“I could go on and on about how truly fortunate I was to have some great mentors at that department, and Bob was definitely at the top of that list,” she said. “When I look back at those years, I feel like he made me a better officer and definitely a better chief.”

Both in dealing with the public and with officers within the department, she said, Boyd treated everyone fairly and always saw the good in people. She said he stressed to young officers that they are in positions of authority and should never abuse that authority.

“He said to treat people how you would want to be treated and how you’d want your family to be treated,” she said.

Boyd also began the process of standardizing police procedures and getting the department accredited, a process that included examination of all aspects of the police department, according to Clarence “Chuck” Lear, a former police lieutenant who later served as the mayor of Cape May.

Lear said he knew Boyd as a neighbor and community member even before he joined the department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He was a good guy to work with,” Lear said.

Cape May continued to change during Boyd’s tenure, moving from a sleepy seaside summer resort to being busy most of the year.