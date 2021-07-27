Cape May mourns Robert Boyd, former chief of police and longtime city resident

CAPE MAY — Cape May is mourning former Police Chief Robert Lane Boyd, who came to the city at the age of 18 as a Coast Guard recruit and built a life here.
Boyd died at home on July 21, according to his obituary. He was 80.
“An honorable man. A good man,” said current Police Chief Dekon Fashaw. “He will absolutely be missed in the community. We give our love and support to his wife, Carol, and his entire family.”
After retiring as police chief, Boyd remained involved in civic life, serving on multiple committees, said Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock.
“He was just a heck of a nice guy,” Mullock said, offering condolences on behalf of the city to Boyd’s family.
Several members of the community described Boyd as a mentor, a dedicated family man and someone whose Christian faith played a central role in his life.
“He hired me in 1999 and I’m very thankful that he did,” said Fashaw, who recently became Cape May’s first Black police chief.
Boyd’s immediate successor as the city’s top law enforcement officer, Dianne Sorantino, also broke ground as Cape May County’s first female police chief. On Monday, she described Boyd as a kind and fair man. She said he helped lay the groundwork for modernizing the department and consolidating police departments with West Cape May, which was finalized as she took the reins.
“I could go on and on about how truly fortunate I was to have some great mentors at that department, and Bob was definitely at the top of that list,” she said. “When I look back at those years, I feel like he made me a better officer and definitely a better chief.”
Both in dealing with the public and with officers within the department, she said, Boyd treated everyone fairly and always saw the good in people. She said he stressed to young officers that they are in positions of authority and should never abuse that authority.
“He said to treat people how you would want to be treated and how you’d want your family to be treated,” she said.
Boyd also began the process of standardizing police procedures and getting the department accredited, a process that included examination of all aspects of the police department, according to Clarence “Chuck” Lear, a former police lieutenant who later served as the mayor of Cape May.
Lear said he knew Boyd as a neighbor and community member even before he joined the department.
“He was a good guy to work with,” Lear said.
Cape May continued to change during Boyd’s tenure, moving from a sleepy seaside summer resort to being busy most of the year.
Boyd did not embrace all changes, Sorantino said. While he was chief, technology evolved at a rapid pace. Departments began to bring computers and cameras into patrol cars. Sorantino described Boyd as a reluctant adaptor.
“I used to tell him, ‘Chief, your dinosaur tail is dragging across the floor and leaving marks,’” she said. She added that she had a great deal of affection for Boyd.
According to his obituary, Boyd left the Coast Guard in 1964, after serving for five years. By then, Cape May was his home.
“He was Cape May through and through,” Sorantino said. “Here was a guy who truly loved the town.”
Boyd started with the Cape May Police Department in 1971, working his way through the ranks.
He retired as chief in 2001.
“He loved serving as a police officer in Cape May and cared deeply for the people of his community,” reads the obituary prepared by his family. “After retiring, he taught criminal law at the Cape May County Police Academy until 2018 and was a member of the Cape May County Technical School Board from 2005 to 2021, serving as board president for six years.”
“Cape May has always been an important part of the Cape May County police academy,” said academy director Thomas DePaul. He said the academy has full- and part-time instructors but relies on the expertise from current law enforcement personnel to provide training as well.
With Boyd as chief, Cape May participated in that process, DePaul said, with later chiefs following suit. After his retirement from the department, DePaul said, Boyd remained active with the department, serving as a lead instructor.
He was baptized in the Delaware Bay in 2013 and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Ocean View, a section of Dennis Township.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Boyd (nee Parker), three children, Lewis Timothy “Tim” (Tammy) Boyd, Laurie (Lewis) Thomas and Lisa (James) Faulkner; his five brothers and one sister, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, his sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
“Bob loved hunting, fishing, walking on the beach and around the community he loved, and he loved baseball, especially his San Francisco Giants, of whom he was a lifelong fan,” reads the obituary.
Family members invite participants to wear baseball gear to a graveside memorial ceremony 3 p.m. Wednesday at Cold Spring Cemetery in Lower Township. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2373 Shore Road in Ocean View.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.