Cape May mayor helps dig out neighbors after snowstorm

Ruth Leo on Tuesday was at her home on Cape Hart Lane, which, being a cul de sac, was packed with snow, she said.

Public works came by and pushed snow out of the road, pushing it in front of her and her neighbors' driveways, she said.

She spotted Mullock on the tractor, and given she's known him since he was a kid, she called him, and he came back to Cape Hart to dig her out.

"I said, 'Zack, did you forget me?' He came right back," Leo said. "Everyone was just trying to chip in and help each other."

Snow also was pushed in front of George Werner's driveway, he said.

"My daughter, myself and a couple of neighborhood kids were just staring at it, wishing it would go away," Werner said.

Like Leo, Werner lives in a cul de sac. He doesn't try to shovel snow too much because of a heart condition.

He saw the orange tractor roaming the area, flagged it down and realized the mayor was making his rounds, helping anyone he could.

"I think ultimately, we would have gotten out of there, but it would have taken us hours to," Werner said.

