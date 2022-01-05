Cape May mayor helps dig out neighbors after snowstorm

CAPE MAY — When the largest snowstorm in four years bared down on the seaside city, Mayor Zack Mullock lent a hand.
Mullock late Monday and throughout Tuesday helped his residents dig their way out of being stranded in their homes.
Using his family's orange Kubota tractor from Cape May National Golf Club, Mullock made the trip from the golf course down a barren Route 9, across the Cape May Bridge and searched for anyone who needed help clearing their driveway.
"Some of the folks are 70, 80 years old trying to dig 3 feet, some even 4-feet-high piles of snow," Mullock said.
He's taken the tractor out to help relieve the community of snow before, he said, but never as mayor.
Mullock was out on the town for nearly eight hours Tuesday.
Some people in the city's Public Works Department were out working for nearly 16 hours, all while being shorthanded due to staffing and COVID-19 issues.
But the mayor's trip through town was entertaining for families who saw him passing by on his tractor.
"Some of those younger elementary-aged kids were out shoveling with their parents, and then I pull up on a tractor, so they all got a kick out of that," Mullock said.
Ruth Leo on Tuesday was at her home on Cape Hart Lane, which, being a cul de sac, was packed with snow, she said.
Public works came by and pushed snow out of the road, pushing it in front of her and her neighbors' driveways, she said.
She spotted Mullock on the tractor, and given she's known him since he was a kid, she called him, and he came back to Cape Hart to dig her out.
"I said, 'Zack, did you forget me?' He came right back," Leo said. "Everyone was just trying to chip in and help each other."
Snow also was pushed in front of George Werner's driveway, he said.
"My daughter, myself and a couple of neighborhood kids were just staring at it, wishing it would go away," Werner said.
Like Leo, Werner lives in a cul de sac. He doesn't try to shovel snow too much because of a heart condition.
He saw the orange tractor roaming the area, flagged it down and realized the mayor was making his rounds, helping anyone he could.
"I think ultimately, we would have gotten out of there, but it would have taken us hours to," Werner said.
Cape May accumulated 4 or more inches of snow from the storm. The nor'easter battered the Jersey Shore on Monday, bringing the heaviest snow totals the region has seen in several years. The storm made Monday's commute challenging, closed schools and forced nearly 2,000 in the area to spend at least a portion of their day without power.
Cape May is mostly back to normal, except for some lingering snow.
Mullock said he helped nearly three to four dozen residents on his day out, but he credits neighbors and city workers for helping each other recuperate from the storm.
"There was a lot of neighbors helping neighbors," Mullock said. "It's those little things that help renew your faith in humanity."
