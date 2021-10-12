Cape May may receive $240,000 to repair fire damage to historic Black church

CAPE MAY — Cape May County is set to provide Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church with $240,000 for the first phase of a project to restore the fire-damaged historic building, officials said Tuesday.

The church, which was completed in 1888, is listed among the 10 most endangered historic places of 2021 by Preservation New Jersey.

Part of the structure was badly damaged by a fire in 2018 after a vehicle driving on Osborne Street toward Franklin Street inadvertently caught a row of power lines and pulled down a utility pole with live wires. Those live wires landed on the church.

For three years, the building sat idle as the governing body of the church decided to sell the property instead of repair it. Parishioners lobbied for tarps and plywood bandages to address the gaping wounds, fending off the elements from soaking their cultural heirloom into submission.

In April, the city bought the structure for $350,000. The money from the grant will go toward the stabilization and weatherization of the building. Officials plan to restore the space and incorporate it into a downtown “museum row” clustered around the 700 block of Franklin Street, mostly consisting of repurposed Black heritage sites.