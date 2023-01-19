Cape May MAC announces Volunteer of the Month for January

Cape May MAC recently announced that Carol Crossed, of Cape May and Rochester, New York, is the organization's Volunteer of the Month for January.
Crossed presented on her book "Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards" during a Lunch & Learn program hosted by Cape May MAC. Crossed spoke of her collection of 400 postcards, which tell of the struggle of the early women’s movement.
In addition to her book, Crossed has numerous achievements, including purchasing and restoring the birthplace of Susan B. Anthony in Adams, Massachusetts, and opening the home as a museum in 2010.
“We are honored by her generosity and very grateful to Carol for giving her time and sharing her knowledge with the Cape May community in this way," Chief Outreach Strategist Mary Stewart said. "Cape May MAC Lunch & Learn programs are a wonderful and free community asset for learning about all sorts of topics of history, thanks to people like Carol who share their time and expertise."
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Carol Crossed, a resident of Cape May and Rochester, New York, is Cape May MAC's Volunteer of the Month for January.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.