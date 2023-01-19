 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cape May MAC announces Volunteer of the Month for January

  • 0
Carol Crossed

Carol Crossed, a resident of Cape May and Rochester, New York, is Cape May MAC's Volunteer of the Month for January.

 Courtesy of Cape May MAC

In Eldora, inland Cape May County, temperatures were in the upper 60s. Go a few miles east to the beaches and it was in the lower 50s, with even 40s at other parts of the Jersey Shore. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Cape May MAC recently announced that Carol Crossed, of Cape May and Rochester, New York, is the organization's Volunteer of the Month for January.

Crossed presented on her book "Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards" during a Lunch & Learn program hosted by Cape May MAC. Crossed spoke of her collection of 400 postcards, which tell of the struggle of the early women’s movement.

In addition to her book, Crossed has numerous achievements, including purchasing and restoring the birthplace of Susan B. Anthony in Adams, Massachusetts, and opening the home as a museum in 2010.

“We are honored by her generosity and very grateful to Carol for giving her time and sharing her knowledge with the Cape May community in this way," Chief Outreach Strategist Mary Stewart said. "Cape May MAC Lunch & Learn programs are a wonderful and free community asset for learning about all sorts of topics of history, thanks to people like Carol who share their time and expertise."

People are also reading…

For more information, visit capemaymac.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Upcoming solar eclipse will be the last one visible from the U.S. for decades

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News