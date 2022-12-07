 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May looks to return Promenade arches

Cape May County Chamber of Commerce President Emily Paul on Wednesday spoke with The Press of Atlantic City about her remarks during a panel discussion on the Jersey Shore's shoulder season in 2022 and 2023 from Stockton University.

CAPE MAY — An architectural detail and lighting source from a century ago could return to Cape May’s beachfront under a proposal to install new archways along the Promenade.

Multiple archways were in place along the beachfront from around the turn of the 20th century until a destructive hurricane in 1944.

For generations, they have been an obscure bit of Cape May architectural lore, known to local historians and collectors of old postcards.

This year, City Council has heard about a plan to return the archways, with the bulk of the cost shouldered by a local nonprofit.

As proposed, there would be six put in place this winter, about 150 feet apart, with smaller lights set between them.

“We plan to be open for the summer,” Mayor Zack Mullock said this week. While there has been some skepticism on council, most members of the governing body have so far supported the proposal.

Mullock is enthusiastic about the archways, seeing the project as the return of a picturesque detail of old Cape May, a resort town known for its Victorian architecture and embrace of the past.

In an interview Monday, he said the cost to the city will be to install the footings for the new arches, and to pay for the electricity, which he said the city would have to cover no matter what lighting was used.

The idea arose after the city began widening its Promenade, a pedestrian route along Beach Avenue.

“I was approached by Curtis Bashaw and Tom Carroll from the Fund for Cape May,” Mullock said.

The fund has contributed to other projects in town, including a renovation at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial.

Local businessman Bashaw established the fund in 2014. He is the co-owner of Cape Resorts, which includes the Congress Hall hotel, a historic landmark that was close to demolition before its renovation. Carroll is a longtime member of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.

Mullock said each of the six archways would cost less than $30,000, which would put the construction total at $180,000.

“They raised every penny that they needed to pay for all six, so the city is not paying anything on the arch itself,” Mullock said.

Another Historic Preservation Commission member, John Boecker, volunteered to draw up plans for the proposal, which he brought to council in the spring. As part of that presentation, he showed council members old photos and postcards showing the arches in place. From those, he developed an idea of how large the originals were.

They are proposed to be constructed with a steel frame, covered in a composite material similar to wood. Boecker told council he considered using real wood but decided against it because the structures will stand in the salty air near the water.

Not everyone in city government is a fan.

Council member Stacy Sheehan was skeptical of the proposal from when it was first presented, and has remained skeptical throughout the year. She suggested they would be disturbing for those who want to walk the Promenade to enjoy nature and see the sky.

She has also questioned when the project would come before council for approval, pointing out there has been no formal vote yet.

At a Tuesday council meeting, Sheehan again raised concerns, saying work was underway without an agreement approved by council or a public vetting of plans.

Mullock responded at the meeting that she was trying to paint the proposal as nefarious because she did not support it. After discussions of more than a year, he said, it was disingenuous for her to act like she was unfamiliar with the plans.

Sheehan had some support from others on council.

At issue was a $44,000 payment for work on the footings for the arches, which was included in the routine bill list at that meeting. She asked that it be voted on separately, so she could vote no for that portion of the bills.

She also asked that council have a vote on a resolution approving the work.

“There’s no agreement in place that I approved. As a council, we have to vote on projects,” she said, adding sarcastically, “We didn’t approve it, but that’s all right because someone else is paying for it.”

City attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz agreed that there should be a resolution from council, even though the payment was below the amount that would have required a competitive bid. Others on council also said there was not enough discussion, and that the public had not been properly informed about the project.

“I think we should have a public information meeting about this,” said Council member Shaine Meier.

“I would have liked to have understood all of this before the project started,” added Council member Michael Yeager.

Gillin-Schwartz said he would work on an agreement with the Fund of Cape May.

According to Mullock, the placement of the footings for the arches is separate from the construction of the arches themselves. Council approved paying the bill, with Sheehan voting no, with an understanding that the project would return for a vote.

As of January, Sheehan will no longer be a member of council. She decided against running for reelection this year.

The new archways are just one of multiple changes in store for Cape May. Work is underway on a $5.13 million new firehouse on Franklin Street, as well as on the former Franklin Street School next door, a long-vacant building set to become a new library branch.

Across the street, renovations are underway at a former AME Church, planned to serve as a new home to the East Lynne Theater Company, and the city is working on plans for a new police station around the corner on Lafayette Street, which will be part of an extensive change to that section of town.

Still in the works is an expansion of the Promenade to the east, toward the U.S. Coast Guard training station and the section of town known as Poverty Beach.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

