CAPE MAY — A new water treatment plant may provide millions of gallons of water a day to thirsty residents, visitors and Coast Guard recruits, if the city can find the money.

On Tuesday, David Samuel, managing partner with the firm Consulting and Municipal Engineers, presented a hopeful assessment of the prospect of gaining millions of dollars’ worth of federal grants to fund a new desalination plant, in an update to City Council.

But it will take time.

“The reality is it’s a process to follow. So we’re in that process,” said consultant Michael Zumpino at the same meeting.

Mayor Zack Mullock said this week it could be about two years before water starts flowing from a new plant. For more than a year, city officials have said the current plant did not have enough capacity to meet the area’s water needs under state guidelines, and would need to be replaced or dramatically upgraded.

“So where are we going to get the money, Mike?” Mullock asked Zumpino.

The city turned to the consultants to help guide it toward the eventual replacement of a water desalination plant, and to help seek out enough grant money to make it feasible.

The current plant was state-of-the-art when it was completed more than two decades ago as an answer to saltwater intrusion into the municipal wells on which Cape May and the surrounding communities depend.

One of New Jersey’s first beach resorts, the community has been drawing water from wells for generations, digging new wells as salt water began to be drawn in from the old ones.

That strategy was not going to work forever, and in the 1990s, the city tried a radical new approach, constructing a plant that uses reverse osmosis to filter the salt from the water, allowing the city’s water utility to continue to draw from wells that would otherwise be too salty to drink.

At that time, the city looked to federal grants to help cover the cost of the water treatment plant. The city hopes federal grants will come through again.

The first trickles of that money have already started to flow, potentially priming the pump for millions more. A $30,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture helped fund an assessment of conditions at the plant, and Samuel told council members that $600,000 has been approved through congressionally directed spending, which will fund the next phase of engineering.

Cape May requested those funds last year, and while there are still details to be worked out, Samuel expects them to be in place by the end of the year.

According to Samuel’s presentation, that grant may draw more grants, in the range of $25 million to $32 million, enough to fund a significant portion of the construction of a new water plant. But to apply for those levels of funding, the city will need to complete more detailed plans for the plant.

He spoke enthusiastically about the meetings that have taken place so far with state and federal officials about the need for the project, and communications with Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., and U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

Detailed plans await the $600,000, but the preliminary proposal calls for the construction of a new building with a more modern water treatment system, one Samuel said would operate more efficiently.

The new plant will include offices for staff, he said, and upgraded safety measures. In the current plant, some of the electrical systems are built close to water systems that are now less than watertight. The city should not have staff members standing in water, or potentially being sprayed with water, while operating electrical systems, Samuel said.

“That is an absolute no-no,” he said.

A new system could supply more than 3 million gallons of treated water a day, a capacity that could be increased with plans for an additional system that could remove iron from the water, allowing the use of another well with a high iron content.

If the city can’t get enough money to do everything, the plans are set so that the work can be accomplished in phases, to limit how much the city will bond for at one time.

“You’ve asked us to make sure that it’s a modernized plant that will simplify the operations and will last as long as it possibly can, and that’s what we’re trying to achieve,” Samuel said.

Zumpino said the water capacity is needed not only for tourism and residents but also for the Coast Guard Training Center, the only site for basic training for the service in the country. Federal plans are to increase the capacity for the number of recruits at the center.

Zumpino said he has met with officials with the Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the need for the project and potential funding. He said the consultants had a consistent message:

“This isn’t just a preferred option, a whim, something that we’d like to do,” he said. “This was critical to the continued sustainability of providing potable water to military and to communities for tourism and the quality of life.”

Council member Shaine Meier spoke in favor of the water project but said he would want to make every effort to preserve the current building, or at least save the façade. The current water works are housed in a building on Canning House Lane that dates to the 1920s.

With the importance Cape May places on historic preservation, Meier said, the city should try to lead by example.

The water continues to flow in Cape May. City officials say while the plant is operating over capacity, the city’s water utility meets the need even on crowded summer weekends. The state Department of Environmental Protection mandates that communities be able to supply more than 100% of peak demand even if the most productive well goes down.