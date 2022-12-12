Cape May looks for answers, and funding, for new desalination plant

CAPE MAY — When Cape May’s desalination plant opened more than two decades ago, it brought cutting-edge tech to drinking water, providing millions of gallons of fresh water to a resort that was otherwise likely to run out.

But those years have not been kind to the plant.

“It’s really showing its age,” said Blaine Paynter, senior water treatment operator with Cape May’s water utility. “There are already failures. We’re dealing with them when they come up. We’re just hoping to make it until the new plant becomes operational.”

The city’s desalination plant came online in 1998, a $5 million project set on the far side of Cape Island Creek from the rest of the city.

After its opening, many pointed out the contrast of the new technology placed in a brick building that dates from 1920.

The long, white tubes of the plant’s reverse osmosis system do not look as out of place now. Water drips steadily from several spots and puddles on the floor and there are rust spots and damage visible on some of the tangle of pipes in the cramped space.

“It’s in pretty bad shape,” Paynter said.

The city is working on plans to replace the plant, but it will take years and millions of dollars.

“We’re talking about big numbers,” said Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock.

Estimates usually put the total in the neighborhood of $33 million.

Mullock and others in city government describe the desalination plant as the most important project currently under consideration in the city.

The drinking water the plant supplies to Cape May and other communities is fine, both Mullock and Paynter said. The question is whether there is enough of it.

“Right now, we do not meet DEP standards for capacity,” Mullock said. The state Department of Environmental Protection mandates that communities be able to supply more than 100% of peak demand even if the most productive well goes down.

In Cape May, demand is far higher in July 5 than in January, Mullock pointed out. But the city still has to address the issue.

Plans for a new plant are in the works, Mullock said, thanks in part to hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal money he said will cover the engineering costs. In September, City Council approved a contract with CME Associates to come up with options for the plant. In the spring, council members heard a report recommending the plant be replaced.

What happens next will depend on how much money the city can secure in grants. Without significant outside funding, Mullock said in a recent interview, the city will need to scale back on plans.

“It’s really going to have to be funding-based,” he said.

Still, he sees reasons to be optimistic. For one, he said, the federal money to help design the project shows federal interest in the project. Also, in addition to Cape May residents and the many tourists who come each summer, that water also goes to the Coast Guard Training Center, the only basic training site for the Coast Guard in the nation.

Plans are for a sizable expansion at the center, with $120 million authorized for new barracks. The additional recruits those barracks are expected to hold will need water, too.

“The fact is, we don’t have the capacity to give them anywhere near that. Frankly, we don’t have the capacity to give them any more than we do now,” Mullock said.

He said the city has worked closely with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, on the plans. It will be a long process, according to Mullock.

“With water, you can’t be planning a year or two years ahead. You’ve got to be planning 10 years ahead. That’s where we’re at now,” Mullock said.

The first wells serving Cape May started to return salt water decades ago. In the 1950s and earlier, the solution was straightforward; dig another well, either deeper or further away from the salt.

But as more water was drawn, more brackish water was drawn in. With salt water on the bay and ocean side, Cape May is in a precarious spot in New Jersey.

According to Mullock, there are six city wells, of which three are the main producers.

Before being treated at the plant, the water is less salty than ocean water, but too salty to use. After treatment, minerals are added back into the water to improve the taste.

As envisioned, a new plant would be built alongside the existing one. As Mullock pointed out, the old system would need to remain in operation until the new one is ready. That could mean the end of the old water works building on Canning House Lane, now a century old.

“We want to save our historic properties as much as possible,” Mullock said. “We’re going to do our best to not demolish that building, but if we have to, we will.”