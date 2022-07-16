Cape May looks at reducing speed limits

CAPE MAY — City Council plans to explore the possibility of reducing speed limits throughout town, at least on city roads.

It won't happen this summer, Mayor Zack Mullock said Wednesday, but he believes summer is a good time to take a look at the issue, when traffic is at its most intense.

He said he has heard from police that speeding has become more common in town, adding that it's obvious to residents as well.

"It's pretty easy to see," he said.

By default, where speed limits are not posted within the city limits, the speed limit is 25 mph, “which we all know is pretty insane,” City Councilman Michael Yeager reported at a July meeting.

That includes most streets in Cape May. Mullock says that is much too fast for most areas of Cape May.

"A lot of our streets were specifically designed for carriages," he said.

Yeager said he’s put together a small committee, including city engineer Vince Orlando and the city attorney, to explore the possibility.

Yeager cited the many narrow streets in the Victorian city, while other officials also cited the number of low-speed vehicles, e-bikes and other forms of transportation competing for room.

While officials in multiple other shore towns have raised concerns about the speeds of battery-assisted bikes and scooters in the summer, Cape May has the added complication of horse-drawn carriages that use many downtown streets.

Yeager said the move grew out of a discussion with Mullock. If changes are enacted, he said, they would apply only to city streets, not county or state roads within Cape May. He also predicted a long and potentially complicated process.

“I’m sure there are restrictions that the state puts upon us,” he said. “It’s not like it’s impossible.”

City attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz said municipalities have authority to set speed limits on streets where it has jurisdiction. For instance, Lafayette Street, one of the primary routes into and across town, is a county street, so that would require action by the county Board of Commissioners.

But he said city streets like Corgie Street, Hughes Street or Yacht Avenue could be changed by City Council. Each is a narrow street within town. Corgie and Hughes are both one-way streets, but Yacht Avenue dead-ends at the harbor and so must be two-way.

He described them and other examples as sleepy residential streets where someone driving at 25 mph would be out of place to someone mowing his lawn.

The first step will be a traffic investigation.

“We can proceed on that if that is the direction you all want to move in,” Gillin-Schwartz said.

Yeager expects there to be traffic studies performed before a recommendation is completed. He wants to look at the entire city in the project.

“If we’re going to do this, we should do it at a large scale,” Yeager said. “I think it’s an effort worth moving forward with and make this place a lot safer.”

He added that new stripes for bike-sharing lanes and new crosswalks will be painted, adding to safety in the town.

Council member Stacy Sheehan said enforcement must be the main concern.

“We can reduce the speed limit, but if we’re not enforcing it, it doesn’t make a difference,” she said.

Powered scooters and low-speed vehicles, primarily golf carts, should also be part of the discussion, suggested City Council member Shaine Meier.

“I see people not following the traffic laws, mostly in golf carts,” Meier said, citing young children riding in the back of open low-speed vehicles without the protections offered by child safety seats in a car or truck.

Speed is an issue with those forms of transportation as well, Yeager said.

“I wouldn’t doubt that we have electric bikes traveling at 25 miles an hour, and they are supposed to obey all traffic laws,” he said.

Meier suggested everyone should slow down in Cape May.

“It might not be the best motto, but I’ve always had a motto that when you’re coming to Cape May, you’ve made it. Slow down,” he said. “You’re not traveling anymore. You’re here. Relax.”

Sheehan suggested posting a sign at the entrance to town stating that the speed limit is 25 mph and is strictly enforced. Visitors to other communities in the area know where enforcement is strict.

According to Mullock, the county has promised to paint a large speed limit on the surface of Lafayette Street.

“People have to slow down. We have so much conflict with these golf carts and now the motorized scooters and the motorized bikes,” said city manager Mike Voll. “First and foremost is public safety.”