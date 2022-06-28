Cape May lifeguards get a raise

CAPE MAY — City Council unanimously said yes to an increase in starting pay for rookie lifeguards, who will see a wage bump to $15 per hour from $12 per hour.
The city cited a lifeguard shortage this year. Most businesses report that it’s been a tough summer to find workers, and the city’s resolution also says the issue has been exacerbated by conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cape May Beach Patrol has 36 to 40 guards on the beach every day, but heading into the Independence Day holiday, the city is still short about 10 full-time guards, city manager Michael Voll told council on June 21. He asked council to approve the increase.
“That will be a help,” Voll said.
So far this summer, there had been 12 water rescues, he told council as of Tuesday, and 14 first aid calls that required a response form the Cape May Fire Department.
This has already been a difficult summer, with multiple ocean drownings reported at the Jersey shore already, including three in a brief period in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. The raise is not retroactive, according to the new agreement reached with the Cape May Lifeguard Association, dated June 21.
