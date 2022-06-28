 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort
top story

Cape May lifeguards get a raise

  • 0
062822-pac-nws-cmcbriefs

A lifeguard stand is empty at the Cove in Cape May, after the guards went off-duty for the day. A pay increase recently approved is aimed at increasing the number of lifeguards this summer.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

CAPE MAY — City Council unanimously said yes to an increase in starting pay for rookie lifeguards, who will see a wage bump to $15 per hour from $12 per hour.

The city cited a lifeguard shortage this year. Most businesses report that it’s been a tough summer to find workers, and the city’s resolution also says the issue has been exacerbated by conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cape May Beach Patrol has 36 to 40 guards on the beach every day, but heading into the Independence Day holiday, the city is still short about 10 full-time guards, city manager Michael Voll told council on June 21. He asked council to approve the increase.

“That will be a help,” Voll said.

So far this summer, there had been 12 water rescues, he told council as of Tuesday, and 14 first aid calls that required a response form the Cape May Fire Department.

This has already been a difficult summer, with multiple ocean drownings reported at the Jersey shore already, including three in a brief period in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. The raise is not retroactive, according to the new agreement reached with the Cape May Lifeguard Association, dated June 21.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Family leaves rural haven ahead of Intel

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News