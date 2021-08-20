Cape May lifeguard badly hurt in lifeboat accident

CAPE MAY — A 16-year-old first-year lifeguard was knocked unconscious and thrown into the water when a wave broadsided the surf boat he was taking into the water Thursday.

He was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to the trauma center Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

According to Cape May City Manager Mike Voll, lifeguards quickly pulled the guard to the beach and began CPR, continuing until the ambulance arrived.

The lifeguard was alone in the boat, in rough seas churned by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passing inland while Tropical Storm Henri moved up the coast.

He was not on a rescue, Voll said. He was taking the surf boat out as a routine part of his duties.

Voll indicated that he met with members of the teen’s family at the hospital in Cape May Court House before the teen was airlifted.

On Thursday, a family member posted a request for prayers on social media, writing “we need a miracle.” On Friday, the same relative posted that the lifeguard was in critical but stable condition “at the best hospital in the world.”

“We are devastated but hopeful,” he wrote.

