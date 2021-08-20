Cape May lifeguard badly hurt in lifeboat accident

CAPE MAY — A 16-year-old first-year lifeguard was knocked unconscious and thrown into the water when a wave broadsided the surf boat he was taking into the water Thursday.
He was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to the trauma center Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
According to Cape May City Manager Mike Voll, lifeguards quickly pulled the guard to the beach and began CPR, continuing until the ambulance arrived.
The lifeguard was alone in the boat, in rough seas churned by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passing inland while Tropical Storm Henri moved up the coast.
He was not on a rescue, Voll said. He was taking the surf boat out as a routine part of his duties.
Voll indicated that he met with members of the teen’s family at the hospital in Cape May Court House before the teen was airlifted.
On Thursday, a family member posted a request for prayers on social media, writing “we need a miracle.” On Friday, the same relative posted that the lifeguard was in critical but stable condition “at the best hospital in the world.”
“We are devastated but hopeful,” he wrote.
The family member did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.
At 2:41 p.m., the Atlantic City Beach Patrol tweeted in support of the lifeguard and shared a GoFundMe organized by another family member.
In the description of the fundraiser, the lifeguard's condition is described as "very grim."
Voll said members of the close-knit Cape May City Beach Patrol were deeply upset by the incident. He said grief counselors would be available for lifeguards.
Members of the beach patrol said they could say little about the incident. At beach patrol headquarters, veteran guard Rich Demers said any information would have to come from City Hall.
But he added that 26 lifeguards from throughout the state have come to Cape May to support the beach patrol this weekend, including guards from neighboring communities and from the length of the coast. They will staff stands and take on other guard duties.
He described the lifeguard community as family.
This weekend, forecasts predict huge waves and powerful currents, presenting challenges for any beach patrol.
“Thank God the cavalry came in,” Demers said.
