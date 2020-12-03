Cape May-Lewes Ferry suspends foot, bicycle travel due to COVID-19

CAPE MAY — Starting Monday, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry is open only to vehicles and their passengers, officials said Thursday, barring foot and bicycle travel.

“We are once again taking proactive steps to protect the health and well-being of our passengers and crew,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. “At this time, we are not reducing our public sailing schedule. These restrictions will be in place until further notice.”

Officials encouraged passengers to stay in their vehicles for the crossing, according to a news release from the Delaware River & Bay Authority.

“Vehicle passengers may roam the outer decks and enjoy the sunshine; however, the passenger salon is closed except to use restrooms or to pass through the galley area for limited food and beverage selections,” according to the release. “Customers will not be permitted to sit in the passenger salon.”

When not inside a vehicle, passengers must wear a face mask and social distance from anyone not traveling with them, officials said.

The Cape May Terminal gift shop and ticket counters will be closed; however, restrooms will be open in the terminal, according to the release. In Lewes, Grain On the Rocks and the Lewes Coffee Company will remain open.

“We’d like to thank our customers in advance for their cooperation with our efforts limit the spread of the virus,” Gehrke said. “We look forward to returning to normal operations, hopefully in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, we feel that this mode of transportation aboard the ferry is among the safest in the nation.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.