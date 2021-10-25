Cape May-Lewes Ferry returns to operation after extensive upgrade

LOWER TOWNSHIP — After nearly a year, and more than $20 million, one of the three Cape May-Lewes ferryboats returned to the Delaware Bay with new engines on Monday.

The project replaced the MV New Jersey’s World War II-era Fairbanks-Morse engines. The new engines will be more reliable and require less maintenance, according to a press release from the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

But the biggest difference will be the reduced emissions, according to DRBA officials. The new Electro-Motive Diesel engines will reduce emissions by 40%.

The New Jersey is one of three vessels in the ferry fleet that makes scheduled runs across the bay all year, carrying about a million passengers across annually. The vessel arrived at Caddell Drydock and Repair Company in Staten Island, New York on Nov. 5, 2020, for the lengthy overhaul, which also included water blasting and repainting the entire exterior of the vessel, replacing steel bulkheads, replacing exterior windows, renovating and modernizing the passenger galley area, sandblasting and painting the underwater hull, fabricating new smokestacks and other maintenance.

The cost was $20.2 million, including a $3 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.