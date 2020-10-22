Cape May-Lewes Ferry recognized for environmentally friendly practices

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Cape May-Lewes Ferry was recognized by officials Wednesday for using environmentally friendly business practices.

The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce recognized the Cape May-Lewes Ferry for excellence in using "green" business practices at chamber’s annual meeting, according to a news release. The chamber virtually presented the 2020 Environmental Leadership Award to the Delaware Bay Ferry Service at its 27th Annual Conservation Awards.

“The accomplishments of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry cover all three of our Environmental Leadership Award criteria to reduce, reuse and recycle," Steve Morey from Mott MacDonald and Chairman of the Cape May County Environment and Legislative Committee said. "Their positive impacts of reducing plastics and other solid wastes from our Cape May County waters alone merits recognition of the Cape May County Chamber 2020 Environmental Leadership Award.”