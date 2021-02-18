Cape May-Lewes Ferry lifts foot passenger ban

Support Local Journalism
LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Cape May-Lewes Ferry will permit bicyclists and foot passengers starting Monday, the Delaware River and Bay Authority said Thursday.
The passenger increase will come with capacity restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the DRBA said. All passengers must have a reservation, are required to check in at the ticket counter before boarding and must arrive 45 minutes before departure. Masks are required in the terminals, onboard the vessels and in outdoor areas while on terminal grounds. Passengers must stay socially distanced from anyone not in their traveling party.
Travelers who plan to use the ferry can call the Guest Services Center in advance at 800-643-3779 or visit cmlf.com.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
