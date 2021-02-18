 Skip to main content
Cape May-Lewes Ferry lifts foot passenger ban
Escape the Cape

The seventh annual Escape the Cape Triathlon took place in North Cape May on June 2, 2019. Over 2,500 participants took the plunge, jumping from the MV Delaware, one of the ferries of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry system, to swim ashore, bike and run to complete the race.

 Dale Gerhard / for The Press

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Cape May-Lewes Ferry will permit bicyclists and foot passengers starting Monday, the Delaware River and Bay Authority said Thursday.

The passenger increase will come with capacity restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the DRBA said. All passengers must have a reservation, are required to check in at the ticket counter before boarding and must arrive 45 minutes before departure. Masks are required in the terminals, onboard the vessels and in outdoor areas while on terminal grounds. Passengers must stay socially distanced from anyone not in their traveling party.

Travelers who plan to use the ferry can call the Guest Services Center in advance at 800-643-3779 or visit cmlf.com.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

