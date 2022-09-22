Cape May largesse heading to liberated city in Ukraine

CAPE MAY — On Tuesday, Zoran Donchev and his wife, Tatiana, were preparing supplies and waiting for dark, to start a 1,000-kilometer trek from their home in the city of Lutsk in the northwest of Ukraine to Izium, recently recaptured from Russian forces by the Ukrainian military.

When the city was recaptured, Ukrainian forces found mass graves and a civilian population with little food or potable water.

Donchev, who has been operating a shelter in Lutsk, was contacted by members of parliament and asked to help.

News of Donchev’s efforts traveled fast and an even greater distance, 7,368 kilometers in fact, to his sister in Cape May County as well as to other local organizations who’ve been helping warn-torn Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

“They are my heroes,” Vesna Palifrova, Zoran Donchev’s sister, said Tuesday. “It’s not safe.”

She said her brother and his family help children who have relocated to their city, as well as women and older residents. Most men are in the army. Palifrova said some are orphans, or their fathers are fighting.

Donchev has lived in Ukraine for many years but is not Ukrainian, and so has not been drafted.

Palifrova and Donchev are originally from northern Macedonia. Palifrova lives in Atlantic County and works in Wildwood, and is very active in the Cape May business community.

Her brother fell in love with a Ukrainian woman and moved to that country, where they are raising a family.

When they were young, Palifrova said, their family sought to help refugees from the war in the former Yugoslavia. Palifrova said she worked as an interpreter for the United Nations and helped the U.S. military at that time, routinely crossing into Kosovo.

“It was a really, really bad war,” she said.

Today, Donchev is trying to help those displaced by a new war in Europe.

Palifrova said her brother and those at the shelter in Lutsk were baking bread and preparing water to transfer to the southern city. They will also bring other supplies, including warm clothing. Some of those items came from Cape May County.

Charity Clark, a real estate agent in Cape May, and Palifrova are both active in the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May.

At a ribbon cutting event early this year, Palifrova spoke about her brother’s efforts to help people in Lutsk. She said his factory had recently been bombed and that she was doing all she could to help.

“I could not just sit by and watch,” Palifrova said.

Along with Shirley Phinney of Elaine’s Dinner Theater, they decided to do what they could, starting with a fundraising event in the spring. Since then, the events and efforts continued, extending to forming a nonprofit and collecting warm clothing for the coming winter and additional supplies. Events and other efforts will continue in the fall and winter, Clark said.

The next event is 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Elaine’s on Lafayette Street. Organizers say all proceeds will go to Cape May Shelters Lutsk Inc.

The organization also has a Facebook page and a GoFundMe campaign, where so far 63 donations have added up to more than $15,000.

All told, the group has raised $95,000 so far, Clark said, and one donor, Patrick McGonigal, has offered to match donations up to $50,000.

Early this month, Clark, Palifrova, Phinney and others traveled to Warsaw and then to the border in Poland to bring supplies to Donchev, and to see for themselves what was happening. They decided against crossing into Ukraine, heeding a warning from the U.S. State Department, but were able to visit a camp where thousands of people who were displaced by the war are waiting for winter.

Palifrova said she could see the pain in the eyes of the children, and spoke of a woman who was calmly reading a book. She said she had a sense that the woman was saying they have taken everything else, but she would retain her dignity.

They brought towels, toothbrushes and other necessities, along with shoes, coats and warm gloves. They also carried more than 100 handmade knitted items that were created in Cape May County over the summer by a group called Knitters for Peace.

“These things are exquisite,” Clark said. “They were just lovely.”

The need continues to grow, and in some areas, very little humanitarian aid is reaching those who need it most, Clark said. Cape May Shelters Lutsk has been sending money directly to a charity group in Ukraine, allowing them to buy food locally.

“Vesna’s brother and other men in the city take the money and go into Poland to purchase supplies as most things they cannot get in Ukraine,” Clark said.

On the trip, Clark said, they brought 18 bags of winter coats and two bags of Christmas presents to make things a little more cheerful.

Clark said they’ve gotten back images of hand-painted thank-yous from the children at the shelter.

“It’s not even just the food. It’s the hope, knowing that people actually care,” Clark said. “We can’t help everybody in this war, but this is one village helping another stay alive.”