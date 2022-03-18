Cape May introduces $5M bond for new police station

CAPE MAY — With work underway on a new firehouse on Franklin Street, City Council on Tuesday introduced a $5 million bond ordinance to fund construction of a new police station nearby on Lafayette Street.

A public hearing and final vote are planned for April 19.

The Police Department is currently housed in City Hall at 643 Washington St., a century-old building that originally served as Cape May High School.

According to Mayor Zack Mullock, the police now rely on a substation in West Cape May more than the headquarters.

The vote Tuesday was 4-1, with Council member Stacy Sheehan voting no.

She argued the planning process for the building was not sufficiently transparent, and that council did not have any information on operating costs or even a design for the building.

New contract, new lineup for Cape May Convention Hall CAPE MAY — The city has a new contract with a concert promoter to bring music to its beachfr…

Even the site remains uncertain, she said, because the city will need to arrange a land swap to use the property at St. Johns and Lafayette streets, where the city now has its dog park.

Part of the complication is that the property is listed under the state’s Green Acres program and therefore preserved from development.

She said council has not been given information on what land could be offered in exchange.

Mullock said the bond ordinance was being moved forward now because interest rates are low and are not likely to remain low for long. This week, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by a fraction of a percentage point, and more increases are expected as the Fed moves to curb inflation.

Mullock said voting on the bond now will set the budget for the building and allow the city to get a favorable rate.

“So we’re bonding for a building that we don’t know where it’s going to go or how big it has to be?” Sheehan said.

Cape May approves $5M contract for new firehouse CAPE MAY — City Council approved a $5.13 million contract for the construction of a new fire…

According to Mullock, a public meeting is set for April 18, during which the scope of the project will be discussed.

“This is to fund it. As all of you know, we’ve debated this for decades. We could list a ton of reasons not to do this,” Mullock said.

He committed to having extensive public meetings on plans and to gathering input from police and the public before finalizing the plan.

Sheehan pointed out that many of her family members served as police officers. She is not opposed to building a new station, she said, but expressed doubts about the process.

In the discussion, she cited the previous city administration’s controversial plan for a combined public safety building, a proposal eventually rejected by the voters in a referendum.

Sheehan and Mullock, then a council member, held up those plans, which needed a four-vote majority on the five-member council for a bond ordinance.

If the bond is already approved, Sheehan said, the plans will only require three votes on council to move forward.

She added the previous discussion was to complete the stand-alone firehouse, which voters approved in a narrow decision in a 2020 referendum, and then move forward with the police station after the city completed paying off other bonds.

“All of a sudden now it’s a game change. I don’t know when the game has changed,” she said.

After the meeting, Mullock said the proposed location will allow faster response times for police throughout Cape May and West Cape May, which rely on Cape May police under shared service agreements between the towns.

As proposed, the police would continue to use the exiting department until the construction was complete. Mullock said the existing building is too crowded and falls short of current codes in many respects, including the holding cells, which he said were once used as a ship’s brig before they were used by local police.

Once the department moves, he said, the additional City Hall space will be used for city operations, which Mullock said are also overcrowded.

The new building will not need a dispatch area. Last year, Cape May moved to the consolidated county dispatch system, which operates out of the Cape May Airport in Lower Township. That move was already being considered when lightning struck City Hall last July, frying the existing dispatch center computers.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.