Cape May Independence Day Parade returns

CAPE MAY — The city's Independence Day Parade will return this year.
The annual parade, canceled last year due to COVID-19, will begin noon Saturday, July 3. Lineup will begin at 11 a.m. at New Jersey and Philadelphia Avenues.
Included in the parade will be string bands, family entries, classic automobiles, veterans organizations and local officials. This year will also feature for the first time the "Best Decorated" contest.
Anyone interested in participating should contact the Cape May Department of Civic Affairs at 609-884-9565 before June 30.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
