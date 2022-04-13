Cape May hopes state, federal grants will help fund a new desalination plant

CAPE MAY — In a century-old building at the end of Canning House Lane, a reverse osmosis system has the capacity to treat more than 1,000 gallons of water a minute.

It’s not enough.

The solution could be a $35 million new facility.

Much of the drinking water for Cape May and the surrounding communities must have its salt removed in a process called desalination.

Today, the city’s water system is under capacity. The city is looking at options, including an entirely new system.

“It has to be done within the next five years,” Mayor Zack Mullock said Tuesday. “I think it would be safer in the next three.”

There has not come a point where anyone turned on the taps and did not have water, but there have been times when the city has looked to neighboring communities to keep things flowing.

The city’s water utility also supplies water to West Cape May and some areas of Lower Township.

“Right now, in West Cape May, we’re not able to give the allocation of water that they need, which is preventing new water hookups,” Mullock said.

Demand is likely to increase in the coming years. Cape May does not have room for much more development, but there are proposals for new hotels, which will mean new water demands, and new residential properties are planned in West Cape May and in the areas of Lower Township south of the Cape May Canal.

Recently, U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, announced the authorization of $120 million for new barracks at the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May, which he said will expand opportunities for women and increase recruitment capacity by 25%. There are usually between 400 and 500 recruits going through training at the base at any time.

“When I look at that, I know we’re not going to have the water capacity to handle that,” Mullock said.

The system is already operating over capacity under New Jersey guidelines, he said, which call for water supplies to be able to meet peak demand even if the main well becomes unavailable.

At a City Council workshop this month, officials heard from representatives of CME Associates, an engineering consulting firm that is studying Cape May’s water issues.

Most of that work has been covered by a grant, Mullock said.

David Samuel, the managing partner at the firm, told council members he would look for grants to cover much of the project costs.

Right now, there is a lot of grant money available, he said, which could help Cape May find the funds for the project. If the new plant will help supply the Coast Guard base, he said, that could also help with funding sources.

“The plant is getting old. The worst part about it is you don’t have enough capacity,” Samuel said.

Former state Assemblyman Nick Asselta also addressed council. He said he was a consultant on the current proposal and added that he worked on getting Cape May its original desalination plant.

The Jersey Cape has salt water on three sides. When water is drawn from the underground aquifers, it is replaced with salty water. In Cape May, the answer had for years been to drill a new well, in search of the pockets of fresh water.

In the late 1990s, supported by low interest loans and a $1 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture and more from the state, Cape May took a new route. It drilled new wells into an aquifer known to include salty water. Through a process called reverse osmosis, it would remove the salt from that water.

At $5 million, it was the biggest project in city history at the time. There was then only one other desalination plant in the country, in southern California.

“Cape May was at the forefront of that technology,” Asselta said. “Fast forward 25 years later, this plant is becoming obsolete. It is becoming old and needs a total renovation at this point.”

Cape May had considered expanding the plant, at an estimated cost of $5 million. It also needs a new system to remove iron from the water from one well that does not contain salt.

At a certain level, iron in the water may stain the porcelain of a sink or affect the taste of the water, but as levels increase, the state will not allow the water to be used. The levels are rising in Cape May, Samuel said.

His firm recommends building a new plant, to include expanded desalination equipment and the iron removal system. The current building, dating from 1926, is too cramped to handle the expansion and would be demolished as proposed.

“This is the recommended plan. It addresses all your needs,” Samuel said.

Council member Stacy Sheehan asked about the former building, which she said could be a contributing structure to the historic district.

“It is not on the historic registry. We checked that with the state,” Samuel said. “It is an older building. We don’t recommend, normally, tearing down older buildings just because of its age, but in this particular case, it is too small for the plant that’s in it now to comply with current standards.”

Asselta added that the current building is not big enough for its current use, much less an expansion.

“It’s tight in there. And if you ask the guys who work in there on a daily basis, it’s dangerous,” he said. “You need to get into the next century here with this building. This will be a state-of-the-art building and you won’t have to worry about this ever again, at least in our lifetimes.”

The next steps will be decided by City Council, which has not yet approved any plan. Council member Shaine Meier said the city will need all the financial help it can get to fund a project.

Cape May was one of the first to use desalination, but Mullock believes more towns will rely on the technology in the future, as salt water intrusion continues to move north. He added that he would want to include solar panels or other renewable energy options.

The reverse osmosis process takes a great deal of energy, he said.

He also wondered if there was any way to use the salt that is removed from the water, possibly for icy roads. Currently, a portion of the water, now with a much higher concentration of salt, is discharged into the brackish creek behind the facility. The water is not enough the change the already salty water in the marsh.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.