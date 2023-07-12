CAPE MAY — For the first time in two decades, the city plans to consolidate the design standards that guide what can and cannot be done on historic properties, and officials say the new standards are beautiful.

City Council expects a public hearing and final vote on the historic design standards at its next meeting, set for 3 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

At a recent meeting, Warren Coupland, chairman of the Historic Preservation Commission, and member Philippa Campbell presented the proposal, joined by commission attorney Robert Fineberg.

Coupland described the update as a huge project that was more than a year in the making, collecting the standards into a single book.

The last time that was done was in 2002.

“I think I want to mention up front what this is not, because I think that some people may have a concern. What this is not is an increase in the authority of the HPC,” he said.

Everything included in the book has already been approved as land use law by council after review by the Planning Board, Coupland said. This brings that information together in a single place, making it easier for homeowners and potential investors to plan projects.

“It’s not a reach. What it really is, is a consolidation,” Coupland said.

Campbell and council members described the finished product as beautiful and praised the effort that went into it. Coupland said the existing standards were already good, but the new book will be easier to use and provide more detail, including illustrations and specific examples.

Cape May has one of the strictest historic districts in the area, and many in the city see the large number of Victorian-era homes and older structures as a vital part of the community’s charm, right up there with the beach and fine dining options.

Council introduced an ordinance creating the new document in a unanimous vote. If approved in a final vote, that will cement the book’s position as a zoning document homeowners can look to when planning projects.

Coupland said the effort was to improve the design standards for the historic district — not an easy task, he said, because Cape May’s design standards were already award-winning.

A state grant helped fund the project, Coupland said at the meeting. A resolution approved in 2022 indicates the state put $44,700 toward updating the design standards. Late last year, the city approved a contract with Steven Smolyn of Architectural Heritage Consultants LLC to work on the update.

The new book is only one step in the process, Coupland told council members. The commission also plans public outreach to inform residents and homeowners about the book, and to update the city’s website with the new, consolidated information.

He also brought a copy of the standards published in the 1970s, saying the city has come a long way.

The book from 2002 remains available on the city website in a PDF format. In the future, the city will be able to update information about the design standards on the site as they are amended.

At a separate meeting July 3, council also introduced an ordinance adopting a survey of historic sites in Cape May. That ordinance is set for a public hearing and final vote Aug. 1.

The survey includes 186 properties and indicates whether each is contributing to the historic district or non-contributing.

Council amended the list to remove a property on St. John Street that was demolished in 2021.

“That building is no longer there. This just tells you how long it takes to navigate this process,” said city attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz.