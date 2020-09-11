Sisters Vivian Guyton, left, and Thelma Peaker visited Cape May on Tuesday to see the new Harriet Tubman Museum. The museum has not yet opened to the public, but the volunteers who were on site said they did not have the heart to turn them away.
A bronze statue on loan to the museum shows a towering Harriet Tubman escorting a boy from slavery to freedom. It was set to be returned Friday, but it will be back next summer, project manager Zack Mullock said.
Lynda Anderson-Towns, a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and the liaison to the Tubman museum, said members were initially wary of a proposal to renovate the former parsonage. With work nearing completion, she said the church members are happy with the project. The church retains ownership of the historic home.
The Tubman museum is housed in the former parsonage of the neighboring Macedonia Baptist Church on Lafayette Street.
Zack Mullock shows some of the work done to the historic building. The museum will also feature displays about the abolitionist movement and Cape May’s Black community.
Pieces on display at the Tubman museum detail African history through U.S. slavery to local Black communities.
Thelma Peaker, left, and Vivian Guyton took the first tour of the museum Tuesday, though it is not officially open to the public.
CAPE MAY — With a sparse few exhibits in place and the finishing touches nearing completion, the Harriet Tubman Museum received its first visitors Tuesday morning.
The museum is housed in the former parsonage of the neighboring Macedonia Baptist Church, which until recently seemed close to collapse. The church did not have the funds to renovate the historic building at 632 Lafayette St., which was built in the 1790s.
The museum was the vision of Cape May resident Bob Mullock, who convinced the church to allow him to organize the project. It took about two years of work by local contractors. Once expected to be demolished, the building has been thoroughly renovated.
But it has not yet opened its doors. Mullock’s son, Zack, has been managing the project and said Tuesday it will still be about two weeks before everything is completed.
Still, when Vivian Guyton, of Franklinville, Gloucester County, and her sister Thelma Peaker, of Philadelphia, knocked on the door of the museum, the Mullocks and Lynda Anderson-Towns, a member of the church, did not have the heart to turn them away.
“We actually think they may be angels,” Bob Mullock said.
Anderson-Towns walked them through the first tour of the museum, which has some exhibits in place relating to African history and slavery.
Peaker relies on a walker. Both women kept their masks on during the tour, which was the reason for their visit to Cape May.
“We came down here specifically to see this museum,” Guyton said. She and her sister were excited when she learned a museum dedicated to Tubman would be opening.
Over the coming weeks, as construction winds down and the rest of the displays are put in place, the museum will be open to private tours. At first, they will include those who helped raise funds for the project and members of Macedonia Baptist Church, along with other community groups in Cape May.
With concerns remaining about the coronavirus and fall on its way, it may be some time before the museum has regular hours and accepts walk-in visitors. Zack Mullock said it could be spring before the museum is fully operational.
The museum has already attracted national attention, including a mention in Smithsonian Magazine among the most anticipated new museums planned around the world. Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, have put forward a bill to give the museum state recognition.
“It’s on the governor’s desk,” said Zack Mullock. “He’ll sign it. It passed unanimously in the Assembly and Senate.”
Mullock told a story of a child from Texas who came by while construction continued over the summer, who insisted her family visit Cape May because Tubman is one of her heroes. His father estimates the museum could see 10,000 visitors a year, joking that it seemed like that many people knocked on the door as the renovations continued.
For years, there were stories that Tubman lived for a time in Cape May, although some local historians had their doubts. She was after all the best-known figure in the Underground Railroad, a system that helped people who escaped slavery reach safety and freedom.
Recent research by journalist Barbara Dreyfuss and others has shown Tubman lived in Cape May in 1852. At the time, Cape May was home to an active abolitionist movement. That history is also reflected in the museum, with profiles of several leading figures, including Stephen Smith of Philadelphia, who had a house across Lafayette Street from the new museum.
The museum will have exhibits in sections, beginning with pieces from Africa. From there, visitors will proceed to the slave trade, with exhibits outlining the global traffic in human beings and on slavery in New Jersey.
On display are shackles for hands and legs dating from that time, part of the extensive collection of the late Rev. Robert Davis, the longtime pastor of the church who once lived in the house.
There also is an enormous bronze statue on loan to the museum, showing a towering Tubman escorting a young boy from slavery to freedom. An escaped slave, Tubman escorted about 70 people out of slavery in Southern states and was active in the abolitionist movement. She also served as a scout and a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War.
Created by sculptor Westley Wofford, the bronze piece weighs more than 2,000 pounds, requiring the floor underneath to be reinforced to hold its weight. That piece dominated the largest room in the museum, a wide-open addition on the back of the historic house.
According to Mullock, it is set to be returned Friday, but it will be back next summer, he said.
There also are explanations of the historic free Black communities in Cape May and the surrounding area, with the final room of the small museum dedicated to Cape May’s Black community, which has long been a vibrant part of the town.
Where the museum sits was once a predominantly Black neighborhood, Towns-Anderson said, the site not only of historic Black-owned homes and churches, but later of the segregation-era Franklin Street School, which still stands around the corner and is slated to become a branch of the Cape May County Library.
Including the community history was important to the members of the church, said Towns-Anderson, who serves as the church liaison to the museum. She said the plans were initially met with skepticism from members of the historically Black church, but the skepticism has since evaporated as the project progressed over the past two years.
The museum has already held a grand opening, although the work was not completed, with a socially distant gathering in nearby Rotary Park on June 19, the date traditionally linked to the end of slavery in the U.S.
