Cape May Harriet Tubman Museum gets in-person grand opening on Juneteenth

"Cape May should think about that," she said, "and then make some action."

Charles Payne, a professor of African American and African studies at Rutgers University-Newark, agreed.

"I hope what it means to the city of Cape May is another step in resurrecting the really rich African America in South Jersey, not just Cape May," Payne, 73, said of the day. "It has played a very special role. Blacks have been here since the 1700s ... and this is an important route on the Underground Railroad."

Anticipation for the opening of the Tubman Museum was high, and it wasn't limited to the state or even the region. It was listed in Smithsonian Magazine’s most anticipated museum openings of 2020 and is No. 5 on USA Today’s readers’ choice for 10 best new museums in the country. It is joined on the USA Today list by the likes of the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, and the National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Cape May's presence on the list, Mullock said, speaks volumes for its significance. Some of the other museums have "a 50,000-square-foot space and a $50 million budget," she added, "and this started with a community and a dream and a vision.