Cape May Harriet Tubman Museum gets in-person grand opening on Juneteenth

CAPE MAY — Residents viewed Saturday as a resurrection of Cape May's Black history.
Not only was it the first federally recognized Juneteenth in the nation's history, but Saturday also brought the in-person grand opening of the Harriet Tubman Museum on Lafayette Street. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum's opening last Juneteenth was done virtually, and that was followed in September by a ribbon-cutting with Gov. Phil Murphy with limited attendance.
With the pandemic seemingly in the rear-view mirror, officials organized the celebration in Rotary Park, two blocks away from the museum. It included a number of speakers, Civil War reenactors and a live performance of traditional African music and dance by the Pan-African Rhythm Cooperative.
"There's a strong sense of responsibility," said Lynda Anderson-Towns, president of the museum's Board of Trustees, "because the journey had to be done with a lot of detail. Yes, there were a lot of hours, but on your shoulders is the story of many, many people, including Harriet Tubman."
The event in the park was a culmination of years of work. Located in the former Howell House, the museum will educate visitors on Cape May's significance in American Black history. According to local historians, Harriet Tubman lived and worked in the city for at least a summer and possibly more to help fund her efforts with the Underground Railroad, the network of allies that helped slaves escape to freedom in the North during the early to mid-19th century.
Hundreds gathered for the roughly 90-minute affair. A number of items were donated to the museum Saturday, including a replica flag flown by the 22nd U.S. Colored Infantry in the Civil War. The reenactors first presented the flag to Emily Dempsey, a lifelong resident of the city whose great-great-grandfather was a member of the unit, and then Dempsey presented it to Anderson-Towns and museum Executive Director Cynthia Mullock.
"It's very emotional," Dempsey said of the honor. "It's amazing; it's historical. I just cannot tell you how this makes me feel to have our family represented this way."
Also donated to the museum was a painting from Washington, D.C., artist and musician W. Ellington Felton, also knows as Wes Felton. It was presented by Friday Is Tie Day founder Darrell Edmonds, of Mays Landing.
Carolyn Davis, widow of the late Rev. Robert Davis of Macedonia Baptist Church, for which Howell House served as a rectory, loaned the museum her husband's collection of African artifacts and art, including shackles.
"He was very passionate about his collection," Carolyn said of Robert, a Cape May staple who died in 2015. "He loved to share, and before he became ill, he kept Black history alive by sharing at the schools."
Anderson-Towns believes the city should begin doing more to celebrate its Black history. She said that at one point, the city's population was 30% Black. Multiple data collection websites have that figure around 3% as of 2019, and continuing to decrease.
"Cape May should think about that," she said, "and then make some action."
Charles Payne, a professor of African American and African studies at Rutgers University-Newark, agreed.
"I hope what it means to the city of Cape May is another step in resurrecting the really rich African America in South Jersey, not just Cape May," Payne, 73, said of the day. "It has played a very special role. Blacks have been here since the 1700s ... and this is an important route on the Underground Railroad."
Anticipation for the opening of the Tubman Museum was high, and it wasn't limited to the state or even the region. It was listed in Smithsonian Magazine’s most anticipated museum openings of 2020 and is No. 5 on USA Today’s readers’ choice for 10 best new museums in the country. It is joined on the USA Today list by the likes of the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, and the National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Cape May's presence on the list, Mullock said, speaks volumes for its significance. Some of the other museums have "a 50,000-square-foot space and a $50 million budget," she added, "and this started with a community and a dream and a vision.
"We wanted to preserve the building and we wanted to preserve the history, but we never thought that this would explode into such a nationally recognized historic space."
