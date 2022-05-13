Cape May gas station to reduce prices in effort to promote self service

A Cape May County gas station is joining dozens of other around the state in offering discounts Friday as they try to convince state leaders to allow for self-service, according to NJ.com.
Cape Harbor Auto Repair, located at 795 Route 109, is dropping its price on gas. The drop is meant to reflect how much consumers could save per gallon with self serve available, according to NJ.com.
The discount is part of Fuel Your Way NJ coalition’s Self-Serve Day of Awareness. The group is pushing to have self-serve brought back.
