Cape May first 'StormReady' county in New Jersey

Cape May became the first county in the state to receive the StormReady designation from the National Weather Service in March, a designation that will eventually allow local municipalities to achieve flood insurance discounts.

The addition of emergency alert radios, a 24-hour warning point for weather hazards and a multitude of ways to receive alerts from the weather service have led to the county earning the designation.

Martin Pagliughi, Cape May County emergency management director, said the effort is largely credited to AnneMarie Ricco, operations manager for the county's Office of Emergency Management. After a yearlong effort, the county received the certification on its first submission to the weather service. As a result of the designation, the county's 16 municipalities will have a greater likelihood of receiving higher discounts on flood insurance.

The StormReady program was created in response to a need to prevent devastation from disasters including hurricanes, severe flooding and tornadoes. About 98% of all presidential disaster declarations are weather-related, according to the weather service, leading to around $15 billion in damage.