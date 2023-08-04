Cape May firefighter named employee of the month: The city of Cape May selected Lt. Jeff Laag of the Cape May Fire Department as its June 2023 employee of the month. Laag and his team responded to and extinguished a fire June 16 that fire Chief Alex Coulter said “could have been catastrophic” if Laag didn’t take action. The program honors city personnel who show exemplary achievement and contribution in their jobs.

Annual Jewish Family Service Card Party returns: The ninth annual Jewish Family Service Card Party will take place Aug. 24 at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township. The party will benefit the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore. The Card Party will host two game times for groups to play bridge, canasta and mahjong. The morning session is sold out, and the afternoon session will be from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per player, which includes hors d’oeuvres and two glasses of wine. To purchase tickets, visit jfsatlantic.org.

EHT schools host apprenticeship and trades expo: The Egg Harbor Township School District and Atlantic County Workforce Development Board will host a free apprenticeship and trades career expo from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at Alder Avenue Middle School. The event will allow residents to meet representatives from local trade industries and gain knowledge about opportunities and employment requirements. For more information, call Dr. Carmelita Graham at 609-653-0100, ext. 1601 or 2639.

Shore to host Designer Handbag Bingo: Shore Medical Center will host Designer Handbag Bingo at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at VFW Post 2189 at 500 Bethel Road in Somers Point. Tickets are $35 and include 12 games with chances to win Coach, Kate Spade and Michael Kors bags. Guests must be 21 or older to play. There will also be a 50/50 auction and raffle with more chances to win. Event proceeds will fund new medical equipment, technology and patient care initiatives at Shore. For more information, call Jessica Giles at 609-653-3986.

Gregory’s to host Taco Tuesday fundraiser: Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point will donate a portion of sales from noon to closing Aug. 22 to the Angelic Health Foundation, which helps patients in extreme need. The foundation assists with living expenses, acquiring special equipment not covered by insurance and more. Contributions support initiatives such as memory care, special care kits for hospice and palliative patients, and recognition programs for veterans.

Broadway star to perform in Margate: Jewish nonprofit Chabad at the Shore will host a performance Sunday by Broadway star Dudu Fisher at the Margate Performing Arts Center, located at 23 Monmouth Ave. Fisher sings and acts in English, Hebrew and Yiddish and is best known for his role as Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables.” Funds raised will go to Chabad’s new teen lounge in Ventnor. Buffet is at 6:30 p.m., performance is at 7:45 p.m. Tickets start at $65 and are available at charidy.com/summer.

Cape May County offers education and training grants: The Cape May County Division of Workforce Development offers education and training grants up to $4,000 and paid training opportunities with local businesses. Grants are available for LPN, dental assistant, computer technology, HVAC/plumbing, certified nurse assistant, CDL-B/A license, culinary arts, skin care specialist, welding, pharmacy technician, cosmetology, office network specialist, electrician, auto mechanic and more. For more information, call 609-224-2020 or visit the One Stop Career Center, located at the County Commons complex, at 3801 Route 9 South, Unit 3, Rio Grande.

Sustainable Book Group features “A Wing and A Prayer”: The Ocean City and Upper Township Sustainable Book Group will discuss “A Wing and A Prayer” by Andres and Beverly Gyllenhaal at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 on Zoom. Monthly discussions feature books about the changing climate and environment and related topics. Register in advance to receive the Zoom link for this meeting at https://tinyurl.com/SBG15AugZoom.