Cape May Fire Department seeks volunteers

CAPE MAY — City firefighters could use more hands.
The department is in need of additional volunteers. The department has undergone a depleting volunteer roster over the past few years, city Fire Chief Alexander Coulter said Monday.
The department is looking for anyone 18 years or older who can pass a firefighting-oriented physical exam to join its ranks. Volunteers must also pass a background check and a state-mandate training course, Coulter said.
“Be part of our team and serve your community," Coulter said.
New volunteers will also have the opportunity to acquire various skills, Coulter said.
Anyone interested in joining the department is asked to call 609-884-9512.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.