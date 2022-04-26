 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cape May Fire Department seeks volunteers

  • 0
Cape May Fire Department 2015 (archived).jpg

City of Cape May Fire Chief Alex Coulter (left) and firemen Curtis Warburton check equipment on trucks getting reading for the next call in 2015. The City of Cape May currently has 13 paid firemen on rotating shifts of four. The department is seeking more volunteers and lobbying for more paid firemen due to the difficulty of keeping volunteers.

 Press archives

CAPE MAY — City firefighters could use more hands.

The department is in need of additional volunteers. The department has undergone a depleting volunteer roster over the past few years, city Fire Chief Alexander Coulter said Monday.

The department is looking for anyone 18 years or older who can pass a firefighting-oriented physical exam to join its ranks. Volunteers must also pass a background check and a state-mandate training course, Coulter said.

“Be part of our team and serve your community," Coulter said.

New volunteers will also have the opportunity to acquire various skills, Coulter said.

Anyone interested in joining the department is asked to call 609-884-9512.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! This is the moment an octopus steals a diver's camera underwater

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News