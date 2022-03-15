 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cape May Fire Department donates turnout gear to firefighters in Ukraine

  • 0
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

CAPE MAY — As the war in Ukraine continues, more and more people are looking for ways to help.

Cape May firefighter Jackson Pyle is hoping to boost an effort by a North Jersey fire department by donating the city's used turnout gear to firefighters in Ukraine.

Pyle and the Fire Department collected three helmets and four sets of turnout gear, including jackets and bunker pants, that are just past their 10-year lifespan, having expired in 2021. The lifespan of the gear, which has no monetary value, is determined by the National Fire Protection Association.

The gear will be sent to the Clifton Fire Department in Passaic County, where one of its firefighters, Oleg Skachko, has started a drive. Skachko is Ukrainian-American, and he has collected an estimated 400 sets of gear including boots, coats, helmets, gloves, axes and sledgehammers with plans to ship them to Ukraine. 

For more information, or to contribute to the relief efforts, call the Cape May Fire Department at 609-884-9512.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki derides Russian sanctions on US officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News