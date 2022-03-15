Cape May Fire Department donates turnout gear to firefighters in Ukraine

CAPE MAY — As the war in Ukraine continues, more and more people are looking for ways to help.

Cape May firefighter Jackson Pyle is hoping to boost an effort by a North Jersey fire department by donating the city's used turnout gear to firefighters in Ukraine.

Pyle and the Fire Department collected three helmets and four sets of turnout gear, including jackets and bunker pants, that are just past their 10-year lifespan, having expired in 2021. The lifespan of the gear, which has no monetary value, is determined by the National Fire Protection Association.

The gear will be sent to the Clifton Fire Department in Passaic County, where one of its firefighters, Oleg Skachko, has started a drive. Skachko is Ukrainian-American, and he has collected an estimated 400 sets of gear including boots, coats, helmets, gloves, axes and sledgehammers with plans to ship them to Ukraine.

For more information, or to contribute to the relief efforts, call the Cape May Fire Department at 609-884-9512.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179 mmelhorn@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.