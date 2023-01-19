Cape May dissolves parking committee, despite members’ objections

CAPE MAY — City Council on Tuesday did away with the city’s Municipal Parking Advisory Committee, despite pleas from members that the committee still has work to do.

Council did not vote specifically to dissolve the committee, but did approve a resolution listing what committees would continue in 2023, a list that did not include the parking committee.

City attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz confirmed the vote would have the effect of dissolving the committee.

Council member Shaine Meier voted against the resolution, which was approved 4-1.

“I value these volunteers’ time and efforts to solve some of the problems that Cape May has,” Meier said. “As we know, parking is probably the biggest problem in Cape May, as well as traffic and things of that nature. I’d like to see this committee continue to exist.”

Committee members asked council to allow their work to continue this year, saying they were close to presenting a detailed report on transportation needs in the city. They said the committee had been reconstituted in mid-2022, after a period of inactivity, with the task of studying transportation in the city.

The Municipal Parking Advisory Committee had been one of the city’s first advisory committees, members said at the meeting, but it was inactive for a time before it was reestablished last year.

Committee member James Testa told council the committee has been hard at work since it reformed.

“We’re just a little bit short of delivering fairly comprehensive recommendations to council,” Testa said. “We think it would be wrong to chop off this committee and not allow it to officially function for the balance of 2023.”

Aside from Meier’s comments, there was little discussion on council about the decision. The approved resolution states that all city advisory committees will have a fixed expiration date of Dec. 31 each year, and council will form or reform committees each year.

The advisory committees for 2023 are the Beach Safety Advisory Committee, the Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee and the Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee. As the name states, advisory committees do not wield any power, but instead advise the governing body on policy issues.

Advisory committees created in city ordinances, such as the Police Station Task Force and the Library Task Force, which offer advice on specific projects, will remain, Gillin-Schwartz said. Rather than dealing with ongoing policy issues, those committees were formed for specific projects and will cease to exist after the projects are completed, he said, just as an advisory committee on plans for a new firehouse no longer meets now that the new firehouse is nearing completion.

Meier had sought to amend the resolution to allow the Municipal Parking Advisory Committee to complete its work, but no other member of council seconded that, so his motion went nowhere.

He said he would offer a resolution to reform the committee at the next council meeting.

Mayor Zack Mullock said members of council understand that parking is an issue. He said members want to take time to reevaluate the committee.

“We want to make sure we have the focus where it should be,” Mullock said.

Former Council member Stacy Sheehan, who served as council liaison to the committee, also said it should continue this year.

“I understand that this resolution is coming forth to kind of secretly get rid of the parking committee without going forth and saying we’re getting rid of it,” she said at the meeting. Sheehan did not seek an additional term on council last year.

Bonnie Cassels, another parking committee member, said the committee had been working on more than parking. She said it had been directed to develop a citywide transportation system, including looking at parking but also at the city’s jitney program and other options.

“I would respectfully request that you allow us to finish the job that we were assigned,” she said.

The tasks of the committee, as outlined on the city’s website, include reviewing traffic flow and parking issues, and gathering public input. According to Testa, the committee’s work was complex, with a lot of nuance, and members were close to presenting comprehensive recommendations for citywide transportation.

“I’m here expressing a fair amount of surprise, almost bordering on shock, that the list of committees expected to be carried through, through a 2023 term did not include the MPAC,” Testa told council members. “For a lot of reasons, we think that that’s a mistake and it’s ill advised.”