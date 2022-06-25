 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Cape May dedicates beach to lifeguard who died last summer

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

CAPE MAY — City officials and the Beach Patrol remembered lifeguard Norman V. Inferrera III by dedicating the Reading Avenue beach in his name Friday evening.

Inferrera died Aug. 20, 2021, from injuries sustained in a surf boat accident while on duty as a lifeguard, the first guard to die in the line of duty in the city’s history. He was 16 years old.

City Council unanimously voted last August to dedicate a beach in his honor, which came to fruition Friday.

Mayor Zack Mullock and Beach Patrol Chief Harry Back unveiled the naming of the beach and presented his family with a plaque and prayers for the late guard.

The Cape May Police Department created and dedicated this year's Challenge Coin in Inferrera's memory. His initials "NVI III" are present on the side of a Beach Patrol lifeboat on the coin.

Inferrera was alone in a surf boat near the Reading Avenue beach Aug. 19, 2021, when it overturned in a wave. He was badly injured.

Fellow lifeguards quickly pulled him to the beach and began resuscitation efforts while the ambulance responded. Inferrera was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center before being transported by helicopter to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. He died the next day.

According to his obituary, Inferrera's family knew him by the nickname “Champ” and said he worked tirelessly to train himself to become a lifeguard.

“Champ was living a lifelong dream this summer by working as a lifeguard for the Cape May Beach Patrol,” family members wrote in the obituary. “He enjoyed biking and fitness, and was learning to surf this summer.”

