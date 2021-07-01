Cape May, Cumberland counties to benefit from portion of $7.4M in community grants

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs announced Thursday the award of $7,441,299 in Small Cities Community Development Block Grants to municipalities and counties in the state, including projects in Cape May and Cumberland counties.
There are 27 grants in total benefitting 21 municipalities in seven counties and one countywide program that will benefit about 27,000 people in the state, including senior citizens and people with disabilities. The DCA's Division of Housing and Community Resources will distribute the grants.
Among the projects receiving grants:
• Cape May will get $400,000 to aid in installation of a dedicated 12-inch raw water main from Well No. 8 to the Desalination Facility to improve citywide water service.
• Cumberland County will receive $292,820 for septic system improvements as part of an owner-occupied housing rehabilitation project for low- to moderate-income residents.
• Deerfield Township will get $400,000 for removal of mobility barriers that hinder access to the disabled and elderly at Carmel Park, the Municipal Building and Senior Center. An emergency generator will be installed at the Senior Center.
• Dennis Township will get $363,479.54 for the removal of mobility barriers at Chestnut Street Park that hinder access by the disabled and handicapped.
• Fairfield Township will get $400,000 to remove physical barriers that prevent handicapped access to the municipal building.
• Middle Township Housing Rehabilitation Program will get $107,000 to fix up about 12 housing units occupied by low- and moderate-income residents.
• Middle Township will get $400,000 for the removal of architectural barriers that hinder access by the disabled and improve accessibility at the Norbury Landing recreation area in the Del Haven section.
• North Wildwood will receive $400,000 to make the access infrastructure at Veterans Park compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
• Upper Deerfield Township Housing Rehabilitation Program will receive $107,000 to go toward approximately seven low-income housing units.
• Upper Deerfield Township will receive $400,000 for the completion of ADA improvements by removing architectural barriers at the Seabrook Recreation Complex.
• Wildwood will receive $400,000 for the removal of non-ADA-compliant curb ramps at 11 intersections along Pacific Avenue between Cresse and Montgomery avenues and replace them with ADA-compliant infrastructure.
• Wildwood Crest will receive $400,000 to remove architectural barriers that hinder mobility for the disabled at 11 beach access points from Orchid Road to Toledo Avenue.
• Woodbine will receive $400,000 for street and related infrastructure reconstruction to improve portions of Adams Avenue and Franklin Street with the aging water system beneath both.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
