She was the first Miss New Jersey crowned in two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 competition. The top prize included a $16,500 scholarship.

Sullivan will go on to compete for the title of Miss America in December at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Miss America Organization recently announced a three-year deal with Mohegan Sun to host the competition, which originated in Atlantic City and had been held there most of its 100 years.