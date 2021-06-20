{{featured_button_text}}

Contestants in the 2021 Miss New Jersey Competition rehearse for the upcoming show.

ATLANTIC CITY — Miss Seashore Line Alyssa Sullivan, of Cape May Court House, was crowned Miss New Jersey on Saturday night at Resorts Casino Hotel.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She was the first Miss New Jersey crowned in two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 competition. The top prize included a $16,500 scholarship.

Sullivan will go on to compete for the title of Miss America in December at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Miss America Organization recently announced a three-year deal with Mohegan Sun to host the competition, which originated in Atlantic City and had been held there most of its 100 years.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.