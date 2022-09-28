Cape May Court House man with dementia reported missing

State Police are looking for a man who abandoned his vehicle Tuesday night on Route 55 near Vineland.
Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen walking away from his vehicle south of milepost 35 at 9:51 p.m., State Police said Wednesday in a news release.
Osmundsen is white and 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and brown-gray hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a gray shirt and gray slip-on shoes, and was carrying a gray backpack. He also may have been wearing glasses, State Police said.
He has been diagnosed with dementia, State Police said.
Anyone with information can call State Police at the Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.
— Eric Conklin
