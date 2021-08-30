Cape May County's lights back on after power outage

A strong thunderstorm that tore through Cape May County brought power failures to the lower end of the county.
As of 8:24 p.m., 100% of Cape May, Cape May Point and West Cape May are without power, according to Atlantic City Electric. 16% of Lower Township's customers are without power.
Estimated restoration time is 10 p.m. to midnight Monday into Tuesday for the area.
Additional thunderstorms will be possible through midnight. Without air conditioning, it will be tough to sleep in, as temperature slide through the 70s, settling in the low to mid-70s for overnight lows. That is five to ten degrees above average for late August.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.