Cape May County Zoo's new Safari Café opening next month

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo's Safari Café will open to the public June 10, county officials said Monday.

The newly constructed café's grand opening celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and include a ribbon cutting, face painting, music and special guests, officials said.

This summer, the zoo's visitors will have more dining options during their visit, as the zoo is offering new menu items at the café.

“We continue to work on bringing new additions to the zoo, which is one of the reasons the Cape May County Zoo continues to be ranked as one of the best in the country,” said county Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the zoo.

The new café cost slightly more than $2.4 million to complete, county spokesperson Denis Brown said Tuesday. Located alongside the black bear habitat, the cafe has indoor, climate-controlled seating for 50 visitors and outdoor seating for 250 visitors.

Prior to building the new facility, the zoo offered some food at what previously had been known as the Safari Café. That facility will now be called the Safari Express and remain a takeout window in the courtyard outside the zoo, officials said.