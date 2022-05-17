Cape May County Zoo's new Safari Café opening next month

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo's Safari Café will open to the public June 10, county officials said Monday. The newly constructed café's grand opening celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and include a ribbon cutting, face painting, music and special guests, officials said. This summer, the zoo's visitors will have more dining options during their visit, as the zoo is offering new menu items at the café.
“We continue to work on bringing new additions to the zoo, which is one of the reasons the Cape May County Zoo continues to be ranked as one of the best in the country,” said county Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the zoo.
The new café cost slightly more than $2.4 million to complete, county spokesperson Denis Brown said Tuesday. Located alongside the black bear habitat, the cafe has indoor, climate-controlled seating for 50 visitors and outdoor seating for 250 visitors. Prior to building the new facility, the zoo offered some food at what previously had been known as the Safari Café. That facility will now be called the Safari Express and remain a takeout window in the courtyard outside the zoo, officials said.
PHOTOS Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
The first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (JOHN DIMAIO, FOR THE PRESS)
JOHN DIMAIO FOR THE PRESS
Runners make their way put of the zoo where they ran during the first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Runners make their way through the zoo past animals during first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
At left, from left, Augostina Mallous, Miss Southern Maritime, Estevan Grant, men’s 5K winner from Millville, Rachel Grant, women’s winner from Northfield, and Alyssa Sullivan, Miss New Jersey. At right, runners make their way past some of the zoo’s animals.
Walkers make their way through the zoo at the first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Rick Rutherford and son, Richard, lV, stop to feed a goat during the first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Augostina Mallous, Miss Southern Maritime, and Alyssa Sullivan, Miss New Jersey, both of Cape May Court House, greeted those at the first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Lucy McDonnell, of Petersburg, left, and Meggan Haig, of Ocean View, share a stretch before the start of the first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Julie Helverson pins a number on Jayden Matthews before the start of the first annual Run Wild for the Cape May County Zoo 5K run and 1-mile walk, in Cape May Court House, sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
