Cape May County Zoo welcomes young sloth for education programs

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo is excited to have a new "two-toed" friend that can help educate guests about sloths of her kind.

Matilda, or "Tilly," will be used for the zoo's Education Department, which showcases animals like the three-banded armadillo, spectacled owl, and Patagonian mara during private animal encounters, tours and birthday parties.

The zoo is training the 6-month-old sloth for up-close interactions with humans, Associate Veterinarian Dr. Alex Ernst said on Thursday.

As herbivores, sloths eat leaves, fruit and some select fresh green shoots. They're also nocturnal and known to sleep for 15 hours during the day and wake up at night to feast, the zoo said.

Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, who is liaison to the zoo, said the Education Department uses intimate interactions with wildlife as a way of educating the public on different species and understanding the needs for habitat conservation.

"The Education Department at the Zoo works to encourage the public of all ages about preservation and conservation of wildlife and their habitat," Hayes said on Thursday.

"Tilly" can only be seen through programs run by the Education Department. More information about it can be found online at cmczoo.com, Ernest said.