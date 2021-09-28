Cape May County Zoo welcomes pair of Eurasian eagle owls

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo on Tuesday announced the arrival of a breeding pair of Eurasian eagle owls.
Eurasian eagle owls live in the woodlands, deserts and mountainous regions of Northern Africa, Asia and Europe, according to a news release from the zoo. With a wingspan over 6 feet, they are among the largest owls in the world. The zoo's pair consist of 4-year-old male Quasimodo and 12-year-old female Esmerelda, named for the characters from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." They came from the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois.
While they have successfully nested in the past, they haven’t yet had a fertile egg, the release states.
"We hope that they have better luck in breeding at their new home here in Cape May County," county Commissioner Marie Hayes said.
The new pair of eagle owls can be found along the African Savanna Bridge and can be viewed daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.