Cape May County Zoo welcomes pair of Eurasian eagle owls
Cape May County Zoo welcomes pair of Eurasian eagle owls

The Cape May County Zoo is now home to two Eurasian eagle owls, Quasimodo and Esmerelda.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Zoo on Tuesday announced the arrival of a breeding pair of Eurasian eagle owls.

Eurasian eagle owls live in the woodlands, deserts and mountainous regions of Northern Africa, Asia and Europe, according to a news release from the zoo. With a wingspan over 6 feet, they are among the largest owls in the world. The zoo's pair consist of 4-year-old male Quasimodo and 12-year-old female Esmerelda, named for the characters from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." They came from the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois.

While they have successfully nested in the past, they haven’t yet had a fertile egg, the release states.

"We hope that they have better luck in breeding at their new home here in Cape May County," county Commissioner Marie Hayes said.

The new pair of eagle owls can be found along the African Savanna Bridge and can be viewed daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

