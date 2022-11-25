Cape May County Zoo welcomes new toucans

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Park & Zoo wants the public's help naming a pair of breeding toco toucans that arrived Wednesday from Texas.

The common toucans from the Dallas World Aquarium are the largest member of the toucan family and one of the most recognizable bird species on Earth, zoo officials said Friday in a news release. They inhabit rainforest canopies throughout northern South America, average 1.4 pounds and grow to an average height of 25 inches.

They use their bright orange beaks, which are as long as the rest of their bodies, to hold and peel fruit, which is their main food source, but the birds will also eat berries, nuts, insects, frogs and small reptiles, according to the zoo.

"Our pair of toco toucans can be found in the South America section of the zoo, right across from the capybara, in a brand-new habitat funded exclusively by donations to our support organization, the Cape May County Zoological Society. This habitat offers indoor viewing so these beautiful new residents can be seen during the cold months of the year," said Dr. Alexander Ernst, the zoo's associate veterinarian.

Visit capemayzoosociety.org to learn how to submit names for the toucans.

The Cape May County Park & Zoo is free and open daily year-round, except Christmas Day. For more information, visit cmczoo.com.